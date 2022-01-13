Atenx Katros Garage reveals a new twist on President Jokowi’s motorcycle





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo once again launched his custom motorcycle while examining the readiness of the Mandalika MotoGP. The bike’s appearance was different when it was launched at the Mandalika circuit in November 2021. So what does the change look like? It was Atenx or Andi Akbar, a member of Katros Garage who modified the W175 motorcycle of President Joko Widodo (Joko Widodo). The concept is different from the previous results. “For our style, we call it Neo Retro Bobber,” Atenx replied when contacted by detikcom on Thursday (1/13/2022). As far as the eye can see, what has changed? of course the color. If you previously used a metallic green color, the custom bike is now covered in Tosca Green with a combination of metallic silver leaf and gold foil list lines. Kawasaki W175 from President Joko Widodo with the Neo Retro Bobber concept from Katros Garage Photo: Katros Garage Kawasaki W175 from President Joko Widodo with the Neo Retro Bobber concept from Katros Garage Photo: Katros Garage On the graphic side, there are two inscriptions namely RI 1 and the name of Jokowi on the tank area which adds to the exclusive impression. In more detail, Atenx explains that the new touch of the previous version is on the front fender consisting of a 1.5mm galvanized plate and a custom W175 tank. In addition, the single seat spring model also makes this bike newer. Although some parts are redesigned, the Atenx still retains the old style of the previous model. Namely, the legs that make her look tall and seem heavy. “The legs are still the same, the front suspension has just gone black,” Atenx explained. The appearance of President Jokowi’s latest custom W175 is also different from the gas exhaust system. It turned out to be using a standard exhaust instead of an aftermarket exhaust like the previous model. Kawasaki W175 from President Joko Widodo with the Neo Retro Bobber concept from Katros Garage Photo: Katros Garage Kawasaki W175 from President Joko Widodo with the Neo Retro Bobber concept from Katros Garage Photo: Katros Garage However, on the engine side, there is no change in Jokowi’s Kawasaki W175. The engine is still the same, a 177cc single cylinder carburetor, which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission system. Atenx said it took a month and a half to replace the engine concept. This is the third time that the workshop, headquartered in Ciputat, in the south of Tangerang, has modified Jokowi’s motorcycle. Here are the technical characteristics of the Kawasaki W175 Neo Retro Bobber from President Joko Widodo: Engine: Kawasaki W175-2018

Capacity: 177 cm3

Number of cylinders: 1 cylinder

Gearbox: manual. 5 speed

Front and rear tires: 5.00 – 16

Front rim: Aluminum 3.00 – 16

Rear rim: Aluminum 3.50 – 16

Front shock absorber: Upside down

Headlight: H4 Aftermarket

Tail light: aftermarket

Breast lamp: Aftermarket LED

Tangki: Custom Stock W175

Fuel cap: Custom Duralium

Front fender: 1.2mm Hand galvanized plate

Rear fender: 1.2mm Hand galvanized plate

Side body: 1.2mm Hand galvanized plate

Upholstery: Custom handmade with technical suspension link

Upholstery leather: Black synthetic leather

Muffler: Standard Kawasaki W175

Locked velocity: by hand

Gas grip: Katros Ribberd

Spy: secondary market

Speedometer: aftermarket

Handlebar: drag bar model Watch videos “Custom motorcycle stories at Katros garage“

