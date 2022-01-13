What Kazakhstan says on the issue of autocracy

the upheaval in Kazakhstan shook Central Asia and the Russian president Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Defense and national security overnight Differences remain between NATO and Russia. But it also offers broader lessons on autocracies at large and President Biden’s notion of democracy versus autocracy as an organizing principle of American foreign policy.

The uprising in the former Soviet republic came after 30 years of corrupt and dictatorial petro-state rule by Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, its founding leader. It wasn’t until 2019 that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became president, after Nazerbayev officially stepped down, calling himself president of the nation, in part to defuse periodic unrest.

But it created two rival power centers. The current turmoil seems to be a struggle between competing elites superimpose and try to manipulate real accumulated popular grievances, initially triggered by a doubling in fuel prices. the arrest of his security chief on charges of treason suggests the intra-elite struggle.

The decision of Putin, who accepted (or perhaps arranged) Tokayev’s invitation to intervene with his version of NATO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which sent 2,500 troops, may complicate matters, even if they seem to have restored order. This is the first time that Putin has deployed CSTO forces to a member state.

Tokayev says the CSTO troops are leaving. Still, the episode adds a geopolitical dimension to the situation and could foreshadow Russian efforts to fashion a compliant regime under its sphere of influence, though China, investing billions in Kazakh oil and gas (as has American oil multinationals) is in a way a competitor and has more economic influence.

Putin, echoing Tokayev, blamed foreign forces (the United States) for the uprising and promised to stop all color revolutions. It connects Kazakhstan to Ukraine: It was the 2014 Orange Revolution in Ukraine that overthrew a Putin-backed president and started the chain of events leading up to the current crisis between the United States and Russia. Putin faced popular revolts in former Soviet republics such as Belarus, Georgia and Ukraine, which were exacerbated by Russian intervention.

For the autocrats, popular uprisings must be viciously suppressed and blamed on foreigners. For Putin, it is intolerable to have democracies in the states of the former USSR on its border as role models for dissatisfied Russians to emulate. This is perhaps his greatest worry about Ukraine’s turn to the West. Yet in many cases popular discontent continues to bubble beneath the surface.

Kazakhstan also illustrates the legitimacy problems of autocracies. One aspect of the lack of accountability that tends to breed popular discontent is the strongman’s dilemma, the lack of transparent and orderly succession. This makes autocracies prone to coups, power struggles and corruption. As 19th century Baron Lord Acton notedPower corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

It’s a dilemma facing Putin, perhaps Xi Jinping in China, and a long list of minor dictators who have toppled other dictators or elected governments. Modern autocracies are inherently volatile in the age of social media, economic inequality, and populist nationalism.

So why does Biden view autocracies as such a serious threat? The short answer is China, whose rise has made it a competitor to the United States. But Beijing’s techno-totalitarian leader Xi Jinping is in an increasingly risky situation because chinese economy is in a slow motion crisis created by Xi. The United States, which Beijing says is in decline, has seen growth faster than China last year, and is should grow up at a rate roughly equal to China’s real growth in 2022. In light of China’s economic situation, Xis’ crackdown on the private sector, and an aging population, many analysts speculate that China reaches its peak.

The manifest political unrest in the Americas has allowed China to assert that its system is superior and to be emulated. But Xi is not actively seeking to export the Chinese model (just his surveillance technology), nor is Putin promoting his Russian kleptocracy. Both mainly profit from the democratic erosion of the United States to legitimize their own regime.

It has become politically expedient to invoke the Chinese threat to justify just about any policy. But if China did not exist, wouldn’t Biden and Congress urgently want to adopt policies to ensure U.S. global competitiveness and innovation? We have a lot of other technological competitors in Europe and Asia.

According to a recent Pew Poll, much of the rest of the world no longer sees the United States as a role model. One wonders if autocracies would be considered so threatening if American democracy were not threatened. In fact, it may be that, as this famous Pogo comic book character stated, we have encountered the enemy, and he is us.

The real challenge for the United States is to revitalize a deeply divided, tribalized and violence-prone United States. As Biden has often said, America must lead not by the example of our might, but by the might of our example. He is right. This was the case for much of the post-WWII period. But the growing political dysfunction and political rot, which was most dramatically exposed to the world during the January 6 riot, suppressed what political scientist Joseph Nye called our call for soft power.

Repairing our democracy is not an easy task. The hope is that many are fed up with all the partisan whining and echo chambers of social media, and that the political pendulum can return to the center, where government usually occurs.

As for autocracies, I suspect Putin is discovering that they no longer create spheres of influence as they once did, and that in this populist era he may be sitting more on gunpowder kegs than on states. clients.

Robert A. Manning is a senior fellow of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and its New American Engagement Initiative at the Atlantic Council. He was Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs from 2001 to 2004, a member of the US Department of State’s Policy Planning Team from 2004 to 2008, and the National Intelligence Council’s Strategic Future Group. from 2008 to 2012. Follow him on Twitter @ Rmanning4.