Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend Beijing Olympics opening ceremony amid Western boycott





Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a three-day visit to China next month. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to China next month to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympics and hold talks on bilateral relations between the two countries, the spokesperson said on Thursday. word of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Asim Iftikhar.

The announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in the event follows a boycott announced by Western countries.

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, while North Korea was the latest country to pull out, citing the pandemic.

Although athletes from all over the world will travel to participate in the quadrennial event, no dignitaries from these Western countries are expected to attend the games.

The prime minister will arrive in Beijing for a three-day official visit from February 3-5 at the invitation of Chinese leaders. During his visit, he will hold important meetings with senior Chinese leaders, the spokesperson said during his weekly press briefing in the federal capital.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), strategic cooperation between the two countries, bilateral relations, trade and other issues will be discussed at the meetings, the spokesperson said.

Iftikhar said Pakistan welcomes the Global Development Initiative presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a timely and well-intentioned step to facilitate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development. He noted that this would help promote the international cooperation needed to overcome the triple challenges the world is facing with COVID-19, the resulting economic crisis and climate change.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan and China are strong development partners and “we look forward to further strengthening this partnership under China’s Global Development Initiative.”

Responding to another question, the spokesperson said Pakistan remained committed to peaceful relations with its neighbors, including India. He said, however, that it was up to India to create an environment conducive to dialogue. He regretted that there was no visible change in the hostile attitude and negative behavior of India.

Iftikhar said Pakistan will continue to highlight the Kashmir dispute and the rights of the oppressed people of Kashmir in all international forums.

Another false flag operation

He said there is a real possibility that India is organizing another false flag operation to complicate the current situation. He said Pakistan “continues to alert our friends in the international community to this prospect.”

The spokesperson urged the international community to immediately take note of Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and hold India accountable for gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the area. busy valley.

With an additional contribution from Radio Pakistan.

