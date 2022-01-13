Politics
Boris Johnson set to step down, senior Tories say after lockdown holidays
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 08: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a press conference at 10 Downing Street.
WPA Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images
LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership is on a razor’s edge as a scandal over ‘parties’ held in Downing Street and allegedly in various other government departments during the UK’s Covid-19 lockdowns sparked calls for his resignation.
Senior Conservative Party officials are calling on Johnson to step down after admitting on Wednesday that he attended a garden party in Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s Office and where he lives next door, during the lockdown when the public was out not allowed to see more than one person in an external environment with which he or she was not living.
Reports of celebrations as the British public sacrificed their freedoms and social life, not to mention time with loved ones, have sparked widespread anger. Senior officials wonder if Johnson can still command respect for the party and the country.
CNBC has a guide to “partygate” and why Johnson’s tenure might come to an end.
What is going on?
Johnson admitted he attended a party billed as a ‘bring your own booze’ rally in the Downing Street Garden, to which around 100 people were reportedly invited, during the lockdown.
Addressing a crowded House of Commons (the lower house of Parliament), Johnson offered a “heartfelt apology” to the nation but defended himself, saying he only attended the party for 25 minutes in order to “thank groups of staff” for their hard work and that he “implicitly believed this to be a professional event”.
Addressing parliament, Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer said Johnson’s explanation for his presence was “so ridiculous it is in fact offensive to the British public” as he called out Johnson ” to do the decent thing and to resign “.
The party Johnson attended is controversial as it took place on May 20, 2020, when the UK was in its first Covid lockdown and people across the country were only allowed to meet with one other person outside their household, among other strict rules.
This is also not the first report of a lockdown party hosted by government officials.
More parties under investigation
The emergence of details surrounding the May 20 party, which was hosted by the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds, comes after several weeks of reports and evidence from various parties and rallies championed by government officials as ” work events “held at Downing Street. and other government offices at various times during the pandemic.
As UK media have doggedly sought to expose more details of the celebrations, with details and photos of a number of them leaked to the press, the UK public has grown increasingly angry as the gatherings invariably took place at times when people weren’t supposed to socialize.
In the May 20 example, for example, the rules in place prohibited couples or loved ones who lived apart from kissing. Non-essential shops, restaurants, pubs and bars were also closed at the time.
People who lost loved ones during the pandemic looked down on the government in the wake of party reports, believing they were robbed of precious family moments while politicians flouted the rules.
How bad is it for Boris?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Parliament after the weekly PMQ on January 12, 2022 in London, England. During the Prime Minister’s Questions today, Boris Johnson told the House he joined staff in the garden at 10 Downing Street for 25 minutes shortly after 6 p.m. on May 20, 2020, during the coronavirus lockdown. He said he implicitly believed it was a professional event and then returned to work at No 10.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Some claim letters from Conservative Party lawmakers demanding a vote of no-confidence 54 letters are needed to spark a challenge were submitted to Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 backbench committee that oversees leadership challenges, according to Sky News.
More bad news for Johnson, a new opinion poll by YouGov and The Times newspaper showed a sharp drop in support for the Tories, giving Tory lawmakers more reason to question Johnson’s future in power.
Whether Johnson heeded resignation calls is another matter, with reports suggesting he still has the backing of his closest ministers, his cabinet. Johnson and his government have also weathered political storms before and earned credit for ‘making Brexit’. Despite this week’s fury, the pound was trading up 0.2% against the dollar on Thursday, with the pound worth $ 1.3728 and up almost 0.2% year-to-date .
Conservative lawmakers will now assess whether they think Johnson can win a future election, given low public confidence in him. Local elections are taking place in May and this will be the next test of strength in public support for the party itself. A more precise test for the Prime Minister will be the release of Sue Gray’s findings following his investigation into government “parties”, which is slated for next week.
Rod Dacombe, director of the Center for British Politics and Government at King’s College London, told CNBC on Thursday that Johnson was “in a permanent state of crisis” during his tenure as Prime Minister, which began in 2019, first with tumultuous Brexit negotiations and a tortured face, then with the Covid pandemic.
“The danger of electoral problems for the Conservative Party as a whole really hangs over their heads,” he noted. “If he stops helping the party electorally, then I think he will face real problems and that’s what the poll data tells us.”
Dacombe thought Johnson “is in what looks like a terminal position, I think that’s fair, but I suspect it’s going to be a bit of a while before we see any real challenge to his. leadership, ”he told CNBC’s“ Squawk Box Europe ”.
If a challenge were to come, there is speculation that Finance Minister Rishi Sunak could be the first in line. Dacombe agreed, saying that “conventionally you would think he [a challenge] would be one of the biggest names in the party… but there’s always a chance someone might be slightly outside the mainstream… so that’s an open field that I would suggest. “
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/13/boris-johnson-should-resign-senior-tories-say-after-lockdown-parties.html
