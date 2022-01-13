Juhi Chawla reveals how Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan proposed her when he was only six





Over the years, Imran Khan has proven his acting skills in Bollywood with films like I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and many more. He had carved a special place in everyone’s hearts, and his fans love his “chocolate boy” look. Imran made his Bollywood debut with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na with Genelia D’souza.

To the unknown, Imran is the nephew of Aamir Khan, but he had made a name for himself with his own caliber. Still, he’s been away from the big screen for years, and his fans are going crazy. He was last seen in the movie, Katti Batti.

On January 13, 2022, Imran Khan turned a year older and here’s how his crush Juhi Chawla wished him an adorable Instagram post. She took her IG account and shared a photo collage with Imran, and wrote a lovely note for him, revealing how he proposed to her when he was 6. She wrote:

“Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old .. !!!!…. Heree ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein .. !!!! Happy birthday to my youngest suitor .. !!!! A 100 trees for you Imran. ”

As soon as she posted the post, her fans responded and bombarded the comments section with comments like “‘Heere ki pehchaan’. Love it.” While another wrote: “You are so cute.” Imran had played the young Aamir Khan in Juhi Chawla’s first film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

In an old interview with the Hindustan Times, Juhi Chawla talked about Imran Khan’s song “Aunty Ji” from the movie, Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu. She had said:

“I’m still aunt to him. I’ve known him since he was six years old. He was a cute kid and I loved him very much. He called us Aamir mamu and me auntji on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Also offered to me once, but I only told her I was aunt to you. ”

In 2010, Imran confessed that he had a huge crush on Juhi Chawla. On the other hand, the actor made his directorial debut with the movie Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018. But, after that, he took a break from the movies and stayed away from the spotlight.

Happy birthday, Imran Khan.

