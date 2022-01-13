Shhh… Xi Jinping asked for a “ration” of Indonesian coal!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Energy and Mineral Resources Minister (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif finally revealed a number of countries that had sent statements and asked the Indonesian government to reopen the coal export tap which had been closed since January 1, 2022 .

Not only have Japan, South Korea and the Philippines released their requests for RI to reopen the tap on coal exports, there are still a number of other countries that have requested the same. These countries include Malaysia and China.

“Coordination with ministries / agencies (ministries / institutions) with stocks available that can be used for the country and to support the needs of friendly countries. On average, all, Malaysia, Philippines, Korea, China, Japan, have all expressed their concerns and ask for our help, “he explained during a working meeting with the VII DPR RI Commission on Thursday (13 / 01/2022).

He said, based on the results of the coordination with PT PLN (Persero) yesterday, Wednesday (12/01/2022), the supply of coal for the power plants of PLN is safe for 15 days of operation (HOP) or 20 HOPs for critical PLTUs.

“From the latest results yesterday afternoon / evening, there was a statement from PLN, PLN felt they were successful in convincing and the contract had been made,” he said.

With the stock of safe coal for the PLN power plant, based on the outcome of the coordination meeting of Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment (Kemenko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan with a number of ministers concerned as well as actors of the coal mining sector and PLN, yesterday, Wednesday (12/02/2020. 01/2022), it was decided that the ban on the export of coal had not been completely lifted.

However, taking into account that the national stock is in a safe state based on a report from PT PLN (Persero), 37 ships which loaded coal on January 12 and were paid by the buyer will be released. for export.

This decision was taken to prevent fires if the coal is left too long.

This is one of the results of a coordination meeting (Rakor) chaired by coordinating minister Luhut regarding the ban on coal exports and the fulfillment of coal from PLN, yesterday, Wednesday (12/01/2022) .

“Based on PLN reports as well as contributions from various K / L (ministries / institutions), during this coordination meeting the following decisions were taken, one considering that the national stock is already in a safe state based on PLN reports, then for 37 ships that have loaded on January 12 and paid for by the buyer will be released for export. This should be done to avoid the risk of fire if coal is left too long. However, the coal companies supplying these vessels will be subject to fines on the basis of the decree of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources number 139 of 2021 if they have not fulfilled their DMO obligations and / or contractual towards PLN in 2021 “, explained the press release from the Coordination Office. Ministry of Marves, Thursday (01/13/2022).

During the coordination meeting, PT PLN (Persero) Managing Chairman Darmawan Prasodjo said that with the support of government and stakeholders, intervention actions have been successfully carried out to ensure that the current stock of coal for power plants was in a safe condition.

PLN reports that the status of the coal stock at PLTU is currently at a minimum of 15 operating days (HOP) or for remote and critical PLTUs at 20 HOP.

In addition, the results of the coordination meeting decided several other points, in particular:

In the future, coal companies that intend to export are required to meet the requirements set by the government as follows:

a. First, for coal companies that have fulfilled their sales contracts to PLN and have 100% DMO obligations in 2021, they will be allowed to start exporting in 2022.

b. Second, for coal companies that already have a contract with PLN but have not fulfilled their contractual obligations and the DMO for 2021, they must fulfill the penalty obligation according to the decree of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources no. ° 139 of 2021. The value of the calculation of the fine will be applied from the date of the promulgation of the ministerial decree.

vs. Third, for coal companies whose coal specifications do not match PLN’s coal requirement specifications or do not have a contract with PLN in 2021, they will also be fined with the same mechanism as in the Order of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 139 of 2021, on the basis of the DMO allocation volume allocated to each of these companies.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will verify the execution of the DMO and PLN contracts in 2021 for each coal company, as a basis for calculating the points mentioned above.

During the coordination meeting attended by the Minister of Trade, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, the head of the Financial and Development Supervision Agency (BPKP), Bakamla, and several other government institutions Senior Coordinating Minister Luhut reminded all parties to monitor and ensure implementation on the ground.

“I really ask for joint supervision so that it can also be a time for all of us to improve the conditions of governance in the country and things like this must not happen again in the future,” the Minister said. Coordinating Minister Luhut.

