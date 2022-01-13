Chaudhary Salik Hussain crosses paths with Prime Minister Imran Khan – Pakistan





Posted Jan. 13, 2022, 5:55 p.m.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain crosses paths with Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Muslim League of Pakistan – Q (PML-Q) representative Chaudhary Salik Hussain crossed paths with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

According to the details, the Prime Minister had called Chaudhary Salik for a meeting while Chaudhary returned home without meeting the Prime Minister. The leader of the PML-Q was waiting for the Prime Minister in the House. After having waited a long time for the PM, he left the room without meeting him.

The PM staff, while explaining the late arrival of the PM, mentioned that due to a long meeting with Tariq Bashir Cheema he was late.

Even after receiving the explanation from PM staff, the PML-Q chief left the room.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan amid the worst ongoing gas crisis in the country.

According to some sources, during the parliamentary party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, harsh words were exchanged between Energy Minister Hamad Azhar and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak on the gas issue.

After a heated debate, the Minister of Defense left the meeting.

At the party’s parliamentary meeting, Pervez Khattak also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said: “We have appointed you Prime Minister. He said there was a gas ban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that despite the production of gas and electricity, we are oppressed.

“If that is your attitude, we will not be able to vote,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “If you are not happy with me, I will hand the government over to someone else.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the defense minister said he did not leave the meeting angry but left the room to smoke.

On the occasion, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that participants wondered about gas during the meeting and that it succeeded in satisfying members of the parliamentary party.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the meeting that the country’s gas reserves were dwindling and domestic demand would be met by importing gas.

According to sources, during the meeting, the MQM discussed the tax changes in the mini-budget and demanded that basic necessities not be taxed, to which the prime minister responded that we are aware of the fate of people and that the government will not impose additional taxes.

Sources added that during the meeting PTI MP Noor Alam also questioned whether state institutions would be affected by SBP autonomy or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/636716-Chaudhary-Salik-Hussain-gets-crossed-with-PM-Imran-Khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos