Boris Johnson’s charm could run out

Loading His colleagues are frustrated. Brexit has been done, but as the shocking recent resignation of its chief negotiator David Frost has shown, supporters of the approach to leave Europe believe Johnson is wasting any dividends leaving the EU were supposed to generate as free ports for navigation, which are tax exempt, and lower tax rates. On COVID, he was forced to desist from reimposing restrictions by his mutinous backbench MPs who threatened a rebellion of more than 100 MPs if he tried new rules after Christmas. He has no courage, we complain. Which means Johnson was already vulnerable when leaks over several Downing Street parties began to surface in December.

The revelations have put Johnson under the most serious pressure as Prime Minister. Loading It is now hanging on a very thin thread, another MP said, following Wednesday’s first ministers questioning session, in which Johnson finally confirmed he attended the bring your own booze party to the garden of Downing Street during England’s first foreclosure. Oddly, Johnson tried to excuse his presence as being technically within the rules because he thought it was a professional event. This is the classic Johnson. And that’s probably his downfall. So used to getting away with everything, he’s trying it out on an audience that would rather leave their lockdown and pandemic trauma behind.

It could be politically fatal. The British people have given the government considerable leniency for their handling of the pandemic, accepting that the UK, like many other countries, has been caught off guard and often misunderstood key aspects of the virus’s behavior until it’s too late. Successes like being one of the countries to provide the world with a life-saving vaccine, the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, which he then rolled out with incredible speed, have helped restore national pride. Likewise, the public in Britain is believed to be doing well to be on the front lines of the virus and, as Cabinet Minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC, the country will become one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how you go from a pandemic to an endemic. But each revelation about a party organized at No.10 during confinement rekindles the anguish of those who suffered during the days of confinement. Labor leader Keir Starmer filled Prime Ministers’ questions with endless and miserable anecdotes about those who suffered, not being able to say goodbye to loved ones as they obeyed the rules to stay away.

Loading And the responses of the premiers made matters worse. He initially tried to avoid responding if he was present, repeatedly insisted that the parties were never parties but working meetings, and offered a cautious apology. This is the false tactic of humility, sorry-not-sorry. Clearly he doesn’t think he did anything wrong. It goes around in circles. As Starmer says, the excuse is so laughable it’s actually offensive.

In the coming weeks, civil servant Sue Gray will complete her investigation into the Downing Street parties. If she blames the prime minister, he could resign. But even if he doesn’t, it’s hard to see another path for Johnson. He would have a narrow window to pull himself together, thanks to a charmless opposition leader in Starmer and weak internal rivals in the cabinet. But he would need to dump his team, which would require laying off staff, which he despises, imposing discipline on No.10 and making tough domestic policy decisions, to bring his back- unhappy ban. Three publicly disgruntled backbenchers do not equal an impending leadership challenge. Fifty-four MPs would need to write a letter asking for a vote of no confidence and with no clear rival Johnson could still see him.