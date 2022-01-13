Star Modi IAS, IPS and IFS officers earned points under PM Manmohan

New Delhi: The appointment of former Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan as secretary of much-publicized Union Ministry Jal Shakti shows that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis has increasingly used a treasure trove of bureaucratic gems that were first exploited by the government Manmohan Singh, an analysis of the recent publications of ThePrint has revealed.

Besides Mahajan, more than a dozen administrative, foreign and security officials who held high-level positions in Prime Minister Singhs ‘government are now charged with key roles in implementing Prime Minister Modis’ key policies. .

Mahajan previously served in New Delhi for eight years, between 2004 and 2012, including seven at Manmohan Singhs’ PMO as Deputy Secretary. After a year as the Chief Secretary of the Punjab while her husband, Dinkar Gupta, was the Director General of the State Police, Mahajan has now been brought back to the nation’s capital to further the successful mission of Nal Se Jal.

His position will be even more crucial now that Bharat Lal, the longtime trusted officer of the Prime Minister of the Indian Forest Service of Gujarat, who led Nal Se Jal since his launch in 2019, has become secretary of the anti-corruption watchdog. , Lokpal.

The appointment is part of a series that challenges criticism that Modi relies almost exclusively on a small circle of confidants he worked with while he was chief minister of Gujarats.

Contrary to the general perception that a particular cadre heads the PMO or that only loyalists have an important role to play, there is a methodology behind the system, said V. Ramani, a retired officer of the PMO. IAS who held several important positions under Manmohan Singh.

Appointments mainly depend on efficiency and merits, Ramani added. Every PM and other ministers want their jobs done. And it is not true that loyalty can trump merit. It does not work like that.

Read also : Punjab Police File FIR in Modi Security Breach Case, Make No Mention of PM Convoy Blocking

Senior officers

The list of top Modi directors who have honed their skills over the years Manmohan Singh continues to grow.

Several officials of the Modi era, including Anil Baijal, the Mandarin of Urban Development under Manmohan Singh and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi have now achieved prominent status, their prospects not being tarnished by their perceived allegiance to past governments. .

BVR Subrahmanyam, who served in both terms of the Singh government, was handpicked by Modi in 2014 and appointed Chief Secretary in the sensitive state (now Union Territory) of Jammu and Kashmir . He is currently secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Likewise, Sanjay Mitra, IAS cadre, West Bengal cadre, was deputy secretary of the PMO of Singhs, then chief secretary of the government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees in Bengal, before returning to New Delhi in 2017, as secretary for highways. He retired as Secretary of Defense in 2019.

These cases are not exceptions, said a senior official who declined to be named. Amarjeet Sinha, an officer from Bihar, held senior positions in the PAU governments and later became an advisor to PMO Modi. It is the same for Bhaskar Khulbe.

Khulbe, an IAS officer in a West Bengal cadre, is now an advisor to the prime minister.

Amit Khare, an IAS officer from the Jharkhand cadre, served in the PAU government as deputy secretary of the Union Human Resources Development Department (now the Education Department) of 2008 to 2014. He then returned to his framework and returned to the Center to become secretary, HRD, in 2019. He is now an advisor to the PMO.

S. Gopalakrishnan, an IAS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre and alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras and the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, who led the census operations at the Ministry of Interior from 2009 to 2013, now working at PMO as secretary.

Punya Salila Srivastava, another PMO additional secretary, previously held senior positions in the PAU government, dealing with shipping and transportation.

A retired official, who served under both Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Singh, told ThePrint that bureaucrats who were trained under Dr Singhs PMO or in key positions in his government have acquired a reputation for administrative competence.

A remarkable case of a civil servant enjoying a career in several governments remains that of Narendra Nath Vohra. He was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for 10 years, between 2008 and 2018, enjoying the confidence of Prime Minister Singh and Prime Minister Modi. He had previously been Principal Secretary to Prime Minister IK Gujral and headed the Ministries of Defense and Interior.

Read also : It’s not your jurisdiction, says SC in Calcutta HC, orders ex-chief of administration to appear in Delhi case

India abroad

Like Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who before joining the Modi government was Foreign Secretary and Ambassador of India, several prominent Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers over the years Manmohan Singh have grown in importance under Modi.

Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, who served as Singh’s private secretary, had a distinguished career under Modi, before becoming ambassador to China, before landing the national security post.

Vikram Doraiswami, also Singh’s private secretary, is now high commissioner in Dhaka. Significantly, Modis’ focus on Bangladesh is well known.

Javed Ashraf, who was Singhs PMO co-secretary, is now Ambassador to France. He also participated in sensitive negotiations for the purchase of Rafale fighter jets as part of the 2016 agreement.

Syed Akbaruddin, the highly visible MEA spokesperson during the PAU era, became India’s envoy to the United Nations under the Modi government.

The guard

Like their counterparts in the IAS and IFS, several Indian Police Services (IPS) and military officers who played an important role in shaping the PAU also rose through the ranks under Modi.

Although India’s national security czar Ajit Doval reportedly had a strained relationship with his former mentor and UPA national security adviser, MK Narayanan, and had little role in the UPA himself. even after a brief stint as director of the intelligence office, his choices for the best offices do not seem to be influenced by this experience.

Syed Asif Ibrahim, director of the Intelligence Bureau from January 2013 to December 2014 and the first and only Muslim to hold this post, has been appointed special envoy for the fight against terrorism, as NSA number two. He retired in 2019 and is now a member of the National Security Advisory Council.

Alok Joshi, secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from December 2012 to December 2014, was appointed head of the top secret National Technical Research Organization between 2015 and 2018.

General Dalbir Suhag, who was appointed army chief under Prime Minister Singh in 2014 in the midst of controversy, had a pleasant landing after his retirement as High Commissioner to the Seychelles, a sensitive position important to India’s efforts to contain China in the Indian Ocean.

The most interesting case is that of K. Vijay Kumar, famous hunter of Veerappan. It was handpicked by former Interior Minister P. Chidambaram to rebuild the Central Reserve Police Force into a modern counterinsurgency force. Under Modi, Vijay Kumar is an advisor to the Ministry of the Interior.

Former army chief VK Singh is now Minister of State. However, in his case there was a fall with the Manmohan Singh government while he was still in power.

This report has been updated to correct service details regarding Bharat Lal. The error is regretted.

(Edited by Amit Upadhyaya)

Read also : CVC is supposed to have 3 members, but has been operating with a single commissioner since June 2021