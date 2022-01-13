China’s 11th hour tax stay encourages foreign workers so far





HONG KONG When China rescinded plans to raise expatriate taxes hours before they went into effect, the Western business community welcomed the move, but the last-minute move highlighted challenges for foreign companies there. .

On December 31, China’s finance ministry said it would postpone for two years a plan that would put foreigners on an equal footing with Chinese workers, a move that some calculations say would have increased the tax burden of some expats as much as 77%.

But the U-turn at the 11th hour, which came after several months of lobbying by Western chambers of commerce, only narrowly avoided an outcome that many say accelerated an exodus of expatriates. In recent years, the number of foreign executives in China has declined due to growing geopolitical tensions and some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 containment measures, which together have strained China-world trade relations. western. The planned change to the tax code, which was first launched in 2018 and is expected to take effect on January 1 of this year, would have taxed housing and tuition fees, nullifying benefits that China had granted to foreigners decades ago in an attempt to attract foreign talent. Now, the New Years Eve extension means these preferential tax policies will remain in place for foreign residents until the end of 2023. Despite the postponement, said Michelle Zhou, partner of Shanghai-based KPMG Advisory which focuses on taxation, the two-year extension simply means multinationals and their expats in China are now focusing on the end of 2023, when they will face the same concerns again. The finance ministry’s one-sentence announcement about the extension did not explain the decision and the ministry did not answer questions. For now, says Colm Rafferty, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, the postponement of the new tax code is helping companies better retain and attract some essential expatriate employees, while controlling operational costs. Rafferty described the tax issue as a major concern for its member companies and said delaying the tax change would help China attract foreign investment. Last week, the chamber said it reached a deal with central and local government officials to launch a fast-track program to make travel to and from China easier, soothing another irritant for foreign businessmen after two years of tightly closed international borders. The move follows a virtual meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November, after which China said it would improve travel procedures for US leaders, without providing details. President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke at a virtual summit in November.

Photo:



mandel ngan / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images



Travel to and from China was severely curtailed during the pandemic and was a major source of frustration for executives, many of whom were forced to live apart from their families or were unable to enter the country for several months. . The situation worsened this week when numerous flights between the United States and China were canceled amid an Omicron outbreak inside China’s borders. More than two years of geopolitical tensions and the Covid-19 pandemic have exhausted Western diplomatic, academic and journalistic communities in China. With no sign that Beijing was reconsidering policy in the final months of 2021, the impending tax coup was shaping up to be the latest in a list of grievances for expats in the business world, according to those following the problem. While the tax change was first unveiled in 2018, many foreigners pushed back any meaningful action in response, believing Beijing would postpone the policy as its implementation date nears, said Zhou, adviser. tax of KPMG. Companies with large numbers of expatriates had planned for a last-minute postponement, making contingency plans and offering financial support to foreigners with special skills in the event of a tax hike, said Matthew Wong, tax partner based. in Shanghai at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Personal income tax rates in China, with a 45% top marginal tax rate on employment income, are already higher than in comparable neighboring jurisdictions, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, where the rates d The highest taxes are 17% and 22% respectively. In the UK, the highest rate is 45%, while in the US it is 37%, according to a table compiled by PwC. Mr Wong said that in China, part of the burden of well-paid expatriates was partly offset by concessions on accommodation and tuition fees, which are not common in other jurisdictions. An estimate on the back of a chamber of commerce envelope of the tax increase for a family paying about $ 4,000 per month in rent and about $ 60,000 in annual tuition for two children to attend school international would have ended up paying more than 40% more tax under the new regime. China saw a marked economic slowdown in the third quarter as its pandemic rebound wears off and Beijing now tackles longer-term issues including household debt and energy consumption. WSJ Anna Hirtenstein explains what investors are watching. Photo: Long Wei / Sipa Asia / Zuma Press

If the employer had to foot the bill for the cost plus taxes, some companies had expressed reluctance to do so, it could have represented up to an 82% increase in additional expenses for an expatriate employee. International schools based in China would have been particularly affected by a change in the taxation of tuition fees. Many such schools were already struggling to reduce student enrollment and recruit and retain foreign staff, in large part because of Covid-19 travel restrictions. For Curt Larson, deputy director of the school of finance at Concordia International School Shanghai, the institution had planned to absorb its staff costs initially, which would have significantly increased the cost of doing business. Upon learning of the extension of the tax plan, he felt, in his words, relief and joy !! Write to Natasha Khan at [email protected]

