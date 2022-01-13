Juhi Chawla reveals Imran Khan proposed to him at age 6





Juhi Chawla wished ex-actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan, who turned 39 on Thursday, an interesting birthday. Juhi posted a photo collage on Instagram that included a toddler Imran from one of the scenes from the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a portrait of him, and a photo of herself. Sharing the photo on the social media platform, Juhi wrote, Imran proposed to me when I was six. Heere ki pehchan tab se hai uss mein. Happy birthday to my youngest suitor. 100 trees for you Imran.

Juhis legend referred to her first Bollywood film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, where she starred alongside Imran’s maternal uncle, Aamir Khan. The film starred a toddler Imran and hinted at how he had expressed his infatuation with Juhi at one point. Imran played the role of a young Aamir in the film.

Imran then made his acting debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia Deshmukh. Imran, who has reportedly stopped acting, was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti starring Kangana Ranaut.

Besides Juhi, actress Anushka Sharma also wished her former colleague a happy birthday. Anushka shared a portrait of Imran on Instagram Stories and wrote, Happy Birthday Imran, always wishing you love and light. Anushka had worked with Imran in the 2013 comedy-drama Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola which also starred Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi. The film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Imran had announced his directorial debut earlier in 2018. In an Instagram post, Imran revealed his film Mission Mars which narrated India’s mission to the nearby Red Planet. Imran is married to Avantika Malik although the couple are said to have separated. They are the parents of Imara Malik Khan.

