Title Ratas, Jokowi calls for MotoGP 2022 to run smoothly

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requested that the event be held MotoGP 2022 in Mandalika, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) can be implemented really well, without any negative issues. He said, the preparation for the title of this event is running out of time considering the preparation preseason who stayed another month.

“Because there is only one month left to prepare preseason The test is on February 11, 13 and 2 months for the MotoGP series from March 18 to 20, 2022, so we are really chasing time, “said Jokowi as he opened a limited meeting on the evaluation of the preparations for the implementation. MotoGP 2022 Mandalika in NTB, which was broadcast via the Cabinet Secretariat’s Instagram account on Thursday (1/13/2022).

The President also highlighted a number of points which require the attention of the government. First, namely the readiness of the services of Lombok International Airport which will be the entrance for runners, official teams and spectators. Jokowi requested that the process of receiving guests was not complicated while ensuring he was safe from Covid-19.

“Make sure that our reception is not complicated, everything can go quickly, but the certainty must be safe from the Covid”, he said.

Regarding this airport service, Jokowi said there are three issues that need to be taken care of in order to function well on the ground. Namely the problem of flight slots that must be really prepared to anticipate tourist arrivals. In addition, it is also linked to the logistics of loading and unloading for the competing teams.

“Don’t let little problems like yesterday in Superbike make mistakes in dismantling the logistics without the permission of the team so that the voice turns in a negative direction,” said Jokowi.

As well as related to the smooth running of the administrative process and also the screening of Covid-19 tourists arriving at the airport, starting with immigration, the implementation of health protocols, customs, etc. Jokowi reiterated that the process should be conducted in a professional and straightforward manner.

In addition, Jokowi also requested that the mode of transportation from Lombok or Kupang International Airport to Mandalika be properly prepared.

“So don’t let us manage 63,000, it’s not an easy thing. It hasn’t been beyond what is also possible on the part of the surrounding community who want to come. Many times MotoGP fans. In Indonesia there are many fans, “said Jokowi.

Besides the readiness of services at the airport, the president also highlighted the road development and widening, as well as the greening of the area along the Mandalika road. He hopes that the road repair and reforestation can be completed by the end of February 2022.

“The widening of the old city road, then also the settlement arrangement that I saw earlier, host families and stalls selling souvenirs, food stalls selling everything for they can be improved so that Mandalika’s face really changes when it comes to MotoGP. “he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the improvements of the Mandalika circuit, he demanded that there be an acceleration of the repair of the facilities and infrastructure as well as the improvement of the drainage system so that there are no puddles. water given the heavy precipitation. The President also recalled that the construction of the stands for the spectators could begin immediately.

“Correctly check the preparedness of the electricity needs and with regard to the relocation of families who are still in the region, if there are still any, I have already made it known that everything was finished”, a- he explained.