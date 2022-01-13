China faces omicron testing weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

TAIPEI Most access to a large city adjacent to Beijing was suspended on Thursday as China tried to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious variant of omicron, which is testing its zero tolerance policy against COVID-19 and its ability to successfully host the Winter Olympics.

Tianjin, a port and manufacturing hub of 14 million people, is one of half a dozen cities where the government is imposing closures and other restrictions as part of a policy to track down every case of virus. But the epidemic in a city so close to the Olympic host is of particular concern.

Authorities have been especially protective of Beijing throughout the pandemic, as it is the seat of government and home to senior politicians. With the Games opening in just over three weeks and Chinese national pride at stake, the stakes are even higher now.

Tianjin on Thursday suspended train, taxi, bus and carpooling services to other cities. Flights and high-speed train services were canceled earlier and highways closed. People leaving the city had to show negative viral tests and be given special permission.

Somewhere else, more than 20 million people confined in China, including in the western city of Xian. Some are prohibited from leaving their homes.

This is all part of the sweeping restrictions on movement that China has imposed repeatedly since early 2020. It began with the unprecedented stage of isolating 11 million people in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, and in other parts of surrounding Hubei. Province.

Along with mass testing and digital monitoring of people’s movements, these measures have so far prevented the virus from spreading into a full-fledged national epidemic. The country’s vaccination rate now also exceeds 85%.

Other countries that have tried a similar zero-tolerance approach have abandoned it, deciding instead to try and live with the virus, while mitigating its worst effects.

China persists, but might find the strategy increasingly difficult as the omicron variant is more contagious than previous versions of the virus and is better able to evade vaccines. The challenge comes as China welcomes thousands of people from overseas for the Olympics, which begin on February 4.

I think this is really a critical moment for China. Can he ward off omicron? said Dali Yang, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Chicago.

China reported 124 locally transmitted cases on Thursday, including 76 in Henan province and 41 in Tianjin.

Authorities have reported a total of 104,379 cases since the start of the pandemic and 4,636 deaths, a figure that has not changed for months.

During the Tokyo Olympics in July, Japan experienced a generalized epidemic caused by the delta variant, but measures taken at the Olympics themselves were mostly effective in stopping transmission, said Kenji Shibuya, director of the delta variant. research at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research and public health expert. .

The rules in Beijing will be even stricter than in Tokyo.

The Games are held in a closed loop system that aims to prevent contact between the outside world and Olympic Games athletes, journalists, staff and officials.

Those inside the Games bubble will travel between hotels and competition venues in special vehicles. Anyone who leaves the sealed environment will need to be quarantined for three weeks.

Police have even gone so far as to warn anyone involved in a collision with an Olympic vehicle to avoid contact with those on board and wait for a special team to deal with the situation.

Such measures should be able to prevent the spread of the virus within the bubble, said Kei Saito, a virologist at the University of Tokyo.

But on the outside, that could be a different story.

Omicron is three to four times more transmissible than delta, Saito said. I think it is almost impossible to control the spread of omicron.

In addition, the absence of generalized epidemics means that the Chinese population is protected only by vaccines and not by antibodies produced by previous infections, said Dr Vineeta Bal, an Indian immunologist.

The domestically produced vaccines that China uses are also generally considered to be less effective than those widely used in other countries, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Despite these challenges, China has shown no sign of abandoning its efforts to stop the spread of the virus in its tracks.

Tianjin carried out mass testing for the second time on Wednesday. The government has asked people to wait at their homes until they test negative, and communities in Beijing have asked their residents to report whether they have visited the nearby port city in recent weeks.

Trucks carrying food and medicine will be allowed into Tianjin, but drivers have been urged to wear masks and take other measures to avoid transmitting the virus, according to a city government notice.

Automaker Volkswagen AG said it closed two factories in the city on Monday and the employees had been tested twice. We hope to resume production very soon, he said in a statement.

Despite this, the disruption for residents of Tianjin remains lighter than in other completely locked down towns.

Everything is fine, supermarkets and restaurants, you can go there normally, said Yu Xuan, who works at a university in Tianjin.

Wang Dacheng, another resident, said his father who had difficulty walking was able to get tested in their apartment.

Everyone was very calm and collected, Wang said.

Restrictions on Xian, a city of 14 million people, and in central Henan province have sparked complaints that people held in their apartments were running out of food.

Organizers are determined the Games will continue despite the pandemic and controversies, including a US-led diplomatic boycott of charges of human rights violations against most Muslim minorities in the Northwest from China.

The world is turning its eyes to China, President Xi Jinping said on an inspection tour last week. And China is ready.

Associated Press researcher Chen Si in Shanghai and AP science writer Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi contributed to this report.