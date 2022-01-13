Jonathan Van-Tam’s failure to mention Boris Johnson in his resignation statement could tell its own story





In a big blow to the protracted football and train travel metaphors used to describe the Covid pandemic, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has announced that he is ending his role as England’s deputy chief medical officer. The pragmatic doctor hangs up his boots as a winger for the government press conference and returns to the academic branch. One of the most notable stars in public service for the past two years, Van-Tam was rightly praised by many when the ad first broke. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it has been an honor to work with such a national treasure. Boris Johnson tweeted this thanks to the man known as JVT for his extraordinary contribution to our country and his invaluable advice throughout the pandemic. More Politics Van-Tams own declaration of resignation paid tribute to Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty, the CMO team, my fellow scientists, public health professionals and clinicians, and the countless people working behind the scenes. But what was missing from that list was, well, any reference to the Prime Minister. Now, it’s worth saying that there is no suggestion that Van-Tams leaving has anything to do with Boris Johnson’s handling of Partygate. And he, along with Whitty, frequently berates reporters for misinterpreting or over-interpreting what they say. It may be that before the end of the day, JVT does find time to congratulate the ministers. Yet for some, the omission of Johnson’s name from his call for dignified tributes may simply tell its own story. Van-Tam has rarely clashed with ministers or the prime minister, although I remember that in December 2020 the prime minister gently berated his deputy chief medical officer for suggesting that the public might consider wearing masks and to use long-term hand sanitizers, as many do in the Far East. In May 2020, Van-Tam underscored its reputation as a franchise by launching a few shadow scientist the idea of ​​a 14-day quarantine for foreign visitors. Such a plan only makes scientific sense when the incidence in the host country is low and when people come from countries with high incidence, he said. In other words, if we have a high Covid rate, pulling the drawbridge may be unnecessary. It can also be argued that the recent Omicron wave showed why closing the gate to South Africa (and India for the Delta wave) was ineffective. More importantly, it was Van-Tam who had the courage to say after Dominic Cummings’ sight test at Barnard Castle: The rules are clear and in my opinion they apply to everyone. Given the career-threatening revelations on the bring your own booze party during the first lockdown, the PM may be keen to take JVT’s sound advice from the start.

