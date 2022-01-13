Ann Coulter castigates ‘liar and con’ Donald Trump after Ron DeSantis criticism





Conservative expert Ann Coulter has launched an attack on Donald Trump, calling the former president a “liar and con man” after criticizing politicians who refuse to say whether they have received a COVID-19 recall – an apparent blow to the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump made the comments during an interview with the One America News Network, condemning “reckless” public figures who will not confirm or deny whether they have received the third dose of the vaccine.

He said: “I got the recall. Many politicians – I watched a few politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was, “Did you get the recall? Because they got the vaccine, and they answer like … In other words, the answer is ‘yes’ but they don’t want to say it because they don’t have guts. “

Although Trump did not mention DeSantis by name, the remarks are said in part to be directed at the governor, who has deflected questions as to whether he had received a recall in recent weeks.

Coulter, who was once a staunch supporter of Trump but turned on him for his failure to keep his promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, mocked him for the recall remarks on Twitter Wednesday.

“EXCLUSIVE: Trump asks to know Ron DeSantis’ booster status, and I can now reveal it,” Coulter tweeted.

“He was a staunch booster when Trump ran in 2016, but then he learned that our president was a liar and a con artist whose mania was permanent. Hope that clears it up.”

Coulter, who published the obscene book In Trump We Trust, E Pluribus Awesome! in 2016, addressed a number of insults to the former president in recent years.

In an interview on Andrew Sullivan’s Dishcast podcast on November 5, 2020, she called Trump “abjectly stupid” and accused him of “directly betraying his base” for not building the wall while he this was his main campaign promise.

In May 2020, Coulter described him as disloyal.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

DeSantis is one of the leading GOP lawmakers who has repeatedly dodged questions of whether they had had the COVID-19 booster, even though his office had previously confirmed he received a single dose of the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson last April.

“I did everything I did, the normal shot, and at the end of the day it’s people’s individual decisions about what they want to do,” DeSantis told Fox News’ Morning Futures in December. when asked about the recall.

In a statement to NBC regarding Trump’s remarks, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said, “President Trump did not mention Governor DeSantis in this interview, so I wouldn’t want to speculate. “

Ann Coulter called Donald Trump a “liar and con man” whose “con is permanent” after the former president launched a thinly veiled attack on Governor Ron DeSantis. Chip Somodevilla / PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP / Getty Images

