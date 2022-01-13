Politics
PM Modi emphasizes vaccination and localized measures to contain COVID without affecting livelihoods
New restrictions have been imposed in various parts of the country to control the spread of the highly transmissible virus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country and insisted on local containment of the spread of the virus as well as ensuring minimal damage to livelihoods while strategizing to deal with the increase in cases due to the Omicron variant.
In his remarks at the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of vaccination and the need to further accelerate the “Har Ghar Dastak” program to achieve 100% vaccination coverage.
We have vaccinated nearly three million adolescents in 10 days, which shows India’s potential and our readiness to meet this challenge, said Modi.
The Prime Minister said that vaccines made in India are proving their superiority all over the world.
It is a matter of pride for every Indian that today India has given the first dose to around 92% of the adult population. Coverage of the second dose has also reached around 70% nationwide, he said.
Mr Modi said central and state governments must continue the preventive, proactive and collective approach followed so far in the fight against the pandemic.
The sooner we give a dose of precaution to frontline workers and the elderly, the stronger our healthcare system will become, he said.
Mr Modi asserted that it is very important to safeguard the economy and the livelihoods of ordinary people while framing the Covid strategies.
There should be a minimum of damage to the livelihoods of ordinary people, to economic activities and to the dynamics of the economy to be maintained. It is very important to keep these things in mind when developing any (containment) strategy, Modi said.
It would therefore be better to focus more on local containment, he added.
Mr Modi said India’s 130 million people would surely emerge victorious from the coronavirus pandemic through their collective efforts.
The doubts that existed earlier about Omicron are slowly clearing up now, he noted.
The Omicron variant infects the general public several times faster than previous variants, he added.
We have to be vigilant, be careful, but we also have to make sure that there is no panic situation, Modi said.
We must see that in this festive period, the vigilance of the population and the administration is not lacking, he added.
The meeting took place on a day when India recorded 2,478,417 new infections, the highest in 236 days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,63 17,927, including 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant. , according to Union Health Department data.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.
Reviewing the COVID situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode.
The precautionary vaccination campaign for healthcare and frontline workers, in addition to people over 60 with co-morbidities, has also started.
Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to fight COVID, Modi said.
The prime minister had said a meeting with chief ministers would be called to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.
