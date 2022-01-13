Imran Khan’s government wants to relinquish control of Pakistan’s central bank





Who is ruling Pakistan? Some would say the answer is simple: establishment. This may be correct as long as the country’s power structure is conceptualized within its physical boundaries. But how can we understand the position of institutions in the context of global political and economic powers such as the United States, China, Saudi Arabia and multilateral entities such as the International Monetary Fund?

And even in Pakistan, does the establishment rule without the support of others? It cannot, even if what Pakistan calls democracy is just a facade: after all, parliament must be convened and politics sanctified through legislation.

Can the establishment rule without a supportive state judiciary? Can he rule without flexible media?

Whether Pakistan is a democracy and whether its parliaments, courts and media houses have ever been more than rubber stamps are questions that have animated for many decades. Recently, the country added another dark chapter to what is already a long and ignominious history.

Economic sovereignty

The place was the National Assembly, and the matter was the principle of economic sovereignty. To be fair, the opposition engaged in brief but dramatic protests when the country’s finance minister introduced two bills, one levying taxes on a multitude of items, the other relinquishing control. of the State Bank of Pakistan. It was the latter who sparked slogans and speeches urging the government not to sell Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The fury lasted for a few hours, then we quickly moved on. Pakistan’s intellectual and political mainstream lingers, after all, on nothing but the latest news. Indeed, a government that abandons sovereign policy making is hardly news in Pakistan.

The military establishment and the political actors who obey its orders speak of sovereignty only when national security imperatives demand it. The passage of a formal law making the State Bank of Pakistan little more than a wing of the IMF simply follows decades in which the IMF and global financiers have exercised informal control over macroeconomic policy. .

Indeed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf simply continues where others left off. Before the current harvest came Moeen Qureshi, Shaukat Aziz and Hafeez Sheikh, and they all more or less subscribed to the same vision of development as the current regime.

It is true that things have worsened over time, but this is because there are only a limited number of natural resources, sources of cheap labor and financialized means for the multinational capital to make money. Four decades of so-called structural adjustment have a substantial cumulative effect.

For the most part, the neoliberal economy has remained largely undisputed because a segment of upward mobility Pakistanis, awkwardly referred to as the urban middle class, have managed to increase their own ostentatious consumption through cheap credit and a small share of bubbles. financial assets such as real estate. A robust workers’ policy would have withstood the tide, but it remains limited.

Military establishment

Even for the urban middle class, everything looks awry when inflation soars as it has in recent months. Unfortunately, in Pakistan’s race-to-the-bottom political discourse, these bad times can never be explained by anything other than the failures of individual rulers or ruling regimes. In fact, the structural logic of the neoliberal development regime trumps governments and their figureheads. The environment is plundered, dreams of bourgeois aspirations are recklessly marketed, the working masses and ethnic peripheries are criminalized, and good times end up giving way to bad times.

The tabling of the State Bank’s draft amendment represents a guarantee that even traditional politicians of the future will not contain the forces of global finance. Note that the country is not only subject to the citadels of Western imperialism, it is begging the Saudis to come to terms with its oil when its import bill soars too high and its infrastructure and energy plans are backed. by Chinese credit.

All of these rentier ties are based on the original prototype of the historic Pentagon patronage of the Pakistani military establishment. The country’s military-industrial-media complex will never allow any meaningful questioning of any of the rentier state logic that continues to structure political and economic life. Especially since the fallout from this logic is always borne by the most vulnerable.

The disintegration of this complex certainly clarifies that the establishment is taking the lead in domestic politics, but despite the temporary woes plaguing mainstream politicians, most of them prefer to play the second fiddle behind military and imperial bosses instead. than to defend an alternative development model. The more the citizens of the country dwell on this subject, the sooner they will recognize that the mainstream politics itself must be transformed if the bigger story is to change. Or Pakistan will just throw out the slogan: Hi everyone, Emperor!

This article first appeared in Dawn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1014723/imran-khans-government-wants-to-sign-away-the-control-over-pakistans-central-bank The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

