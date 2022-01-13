Lindsey Graham slams McConnell for not having a ‘working relationship’ with Trump





Senator Lindsey Graham said Mitch McConnell needs to work with Donald Trump to get Graham’s support. Graham said any GOP leader in the House or Senate must be able to work “effectively” with Trump. Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell, calling him “RINO” and “Old Crow”. Loading Something is loading.

Senator Lindsey Graham has denounced Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he will not back McConnell to lead the GOP unless McConnell has a “working relationship” with former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Graham criticized the Senate Minority Leader for his broken relationship with the former president.

“Elections are about the future,” Graham said. “If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with President Donald Trump.”

He added that he considered Trump “the most important Republican since Ronald Reagan,” although Trump currently holds no public office and has not officially declared a 2024 presidential bid.

“It’s his nomination if he wants it, and I think he will be re-elected in 2024,” Graham said.

“I liked Senator McConnell,” Graham added. “But here is the question: Can Senator McConnell work effectively with Republican Party Leader Donald Trump?”

“I will not vote for anyone for the President of the Senate as a Republican unless they can prove to me that they can advocate for an America First program and have a working relationship with President Trump because if you can’t do it, you will fail, ”Graham said.

Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell. This week, he called McConnell a “loser” for defending GOP Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who contradicted Trump’s claims seeking to question the integrity of the 2020 election.

“I think Senator Rounds was telling the truth about what happened in the 2020 election,” McConnell told CNN, angering Trump. “And I agree with him.

In a statement released in November, Trump also criticized McConnell and other Republicans who backed the infrastructure bill, calling them “RINOs” Republicans In Name Only and saying they should be “ashamed of them. themselves “for having voted for” democratic longevity “.

Trump also gave McConnell the nickname “Old Crow” and accused him of “endangering” the re-election chances of other Republican senators. Trump mocked McConnell again in a Nov. 13 statement in which he suggested the Kentucky senator should go and see the infrastructure bill enacted and “bear the contempt of the great Republican patriots who already castigate him.”

McConnell, however, said he was “proud” of his vote for President Joe Biden’s bill and said it would be a “boon” to his state.

