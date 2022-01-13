China wants to know what Putin will get away with in Ukraine

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin over Russia’s military build-up along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is likely watching with keen interest. Chinese Xi Jinping also has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood in his case over Taiwan, the chip-rich island that Beijing says is and should always be part of China. Like Putin, who is anxious to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi fears that an old part of his country’s empire is drawing closer to the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunite with Taiwan, and therefore has implications for the security and stability of Asia. ballast.

This makes the Ukrainian crisis a crucial test of American world power. Four years of Donald Trumps America First chaos abroad, combined with political and social polarization and an unsuccessful response to the coronavirus pandemic at home, fueled the perception around the world that America is a superpower over its own. last leg, one too divided, overwhelmed and just plain tired of keeping its distant commitments. This narrative, which Bidens only reinforced the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, seems to have taken hold among the Chinese leadership and has become a regular theme of official propaganda. As Xi, Putin, and other autocrats step up efforts to roll back American power, the United States faces the greatest challenge to its world primacy since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The fate of Ukraine is intimately involved in this renewed competition of the great powers. If Biden is firm, clever, and a little lucky, a series of talks this week between Russia, the United States, and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies will lead to a compromise and prevent a Russian invasion of the ‘Ukraine. Yet a deadlock persists over Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, which Putin desperately wants to prevent. At stake is the balance of power between the United States and Russia in Eastern Europe. The result, however, could reverberate far beyond the region, and well into the future, affecting whether America’s power will remain strong enough to keep the peace and advance democracy, or whether global autocracies will reclaim the influence it has. they lost decades ago.

Leaders like Putin and Xi may see this as an opportunity. The problem for Biden is that their point of view is that they should be testing him at all times, and they are. And so far, he hasn’t really passed those tests with distinction, Danielle Pletka, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told me. It is a very important period.

The Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from the mainland, has been a potential turbulent hotspot for seven decades, but tensions have escalated dramatically over the past two years. Xi has regularly sent squadrons of planes to buzz near Taiwan and staged military exercises dangerously close to the island in an apparent attempt to harass and intimidate Taipei’s democratic government. Xi has spoken on several occasions of possible peaceful unification, but his aggressive stance has raised fears in Taiwan and the region that he is considering an invasion to reclaim the wayward province.

Xi may think Taiwan is drifting in a direction detrimental to China’s national interests, just as Ukraine has moved further and further away from Moscow’s orbit. Independent-minded Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has attempted to reduce the economy’s dependence on China and strengthen ties with the United States and other countries. Washington, too, sought closer ties. Officially, the United States still supports the one-China principle and does not officially recognize the Taipei government. But it’s not hard to see why Xi might think otherwise. The Trump administration sent a cabinet member to Taipei in 2020, the most senior American official dispatched there for more than four decades. Biden guest taiwan at its Democracy Summit in December as if it were any other country.

Xi, explains Shelley Rigger, an expert on Taiwan at Davidson College in North Carolina, is trying to determine whether Washington is changing its policy, to view Taiwan as some sort of strategic asset essential to prevent or suppress the rise of the China. This is what I think the Chinese are really worried about.

In light of all this, Xi will examine the situation in Ukraine for some useful insight into what tools Biden can and ultimately use to pressure Russia to back down, at which point he is willing to give up in a compromise. potential with Putin, and how effectively the US president works with allies and even his own diplomats. The Chinese leader, in other words, will seek to measure the level of American determination. Xi and other leaders who oppose US interests can take stock of how Mr. Biden and his colleagues work, operate; how do they deal with crises, Rupert Hammond-Chambers, chairman of the US-Taiwan Business Council, told me. These are things they are still working on with regard to a relatively new administration in Washington.

Still, Xi can’t learn much from what Biden is doing about Ukraine. To assume that the US response to the crises involving Taiwan and Ukraine will be comparable would be wrong and even dangerous. Although Biden excluded Unilaterally sending US troops to defend the Eastern European country, Washington has deliberately left its stance on military intervention on Taiwan’s behalf unclear. The long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity on this point is intended as a deterrent to Chinese military action. Xi would have to assume that the invasion of Taiwan could drag him into war with the United States. In addition, the United States arguably has more reason to fight for Taiwan than for Ukraine. As a link in the alliance system that forms the backbone of US power in the Pacific, as well as within critical supply chains for semiconductors and other high-tech components, Taiwan could be more essential for US national interests. In testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in December, Deputy Defense Secretary Ely Ratner described Taiwan as the anchor of a network of American allies and partners essential to the region’s security. and essential to the defense of vital United States interests in the Indo-Pacific.

America’s strategic positions in Europe and Asia are also different. Bidens’ choices regarding Ukraine could be limited by NATO and the European Union. His response to Putin may only go to the extent that his European colleagues are prepared to follow it. NATO has no equivalent in Asia, but in some ways it can give Washington more leeway. And in Taiwan, the United States could find more support from regional allies for a strong position. In July, Tar As, then Japanese vice premier, suggested his government would join the United States in defending Taiwan if the island was attacked by China. It would not be an exaggeration to say that it could be a situation threatening the survival of Japan, he said. noted. The extent of a shift in Tokyo policy that such remarks imply is questionable. What is clear is that Japan, the other great power in East Asia, views Taiwan’s security as a national interest, and that could also have a chilling effect on Xi.

For Xi, a strike across the Strait could also be a terrible risk. While a Russian invasion of Ukraine may not be a guaranteed success, Putin probably calculated he had a good chance of crushing his neighbor. A Chinese military assault across the heavily fortified Taiwan Strait, on the other hand, could easily prove to be bloody, protracted, and therefore embarrassing, and could therefore pose a threat to Xis’ position and possibly that of the Communist regime. Perhaps Xi and Putin could coordinate their attacks, or Beijing could use the distraction of a European war to take over Taiwan. But Hammond-Chambers of the US-Taiwan Business Council makes a compelling argument against such a scenario. China is a rising power and, in its opinion, it has more time than less time to resolve the Taiwan issue, he said. I don’t think China would tie its calendar back to Moscow to Taiwan. I don’t see the Chinese outsourcing their interests. It is not the way they operate.

Shelley Rigger also believes that the Chinese leadership is not yet ready to use force. The balance of evidence and logic suggests that their goal today, as in the past 70 years, has deterred Taiwan independence more than trying to force unification, she said.

Predicting what dictators will do is a thankless task, however. Xi could perhaps calculate that trying to forcibly unify Taiwan with the mainland would serve his personal political interests; if successful, he would consolidate his position and engrave his name in the annals of Chinese Communist history. Or he could miscalculate and assume that Bidens’ struggles will keep the United States away from a potentially disastrous judgment made more likely by the increasingly autocratic political environment in Beijing, which could easily lead the advisers to of Xis to tell him what they think he wants to hear.

What can be said with more certainty is that Ukraine and Taiwan both show how easily the weakness of the United States or even the mere perception of weakness could undo the strained networks and alliances that support the United States. world order and usher in a new era of conflict and global instability. Is Ukraine the same as Taiwan? No, of course, it’s not the same situation, said Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute. But in terms of the willingness of the United States to get entangled, I think you see the same signals there. The Putins and Xis of the world are looking for these weaknesses, watching the results and calculating their next move.