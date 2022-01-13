Taliban takeover of Afghanistan strengthens Pakistani insurgency





When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, government officials, retired military officers and die-hard clerics from neighboring Pakistan celebrated the return to power of militant groups.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Taliban broke the chains of slavery by toppling the West-backed Afghan government.

But even amid the celebrations, observers warned that the Taliban’s forced takeover of Afghanistan in August could galvanize Pakistan’s own violent insurgency.

Those fears have now come true as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has stepped up its attacks in recent months.

In a new blow to Islamabad, the Afghan Taliban did not want to crack down on the TTP, a close ideological and organizational ally. A major Pakistani military offensive in 2014 drove many militants from the country’s tribal belt across the border into Afghanistan.

The TTP claimed responsibility for a car bomb outside a heavily guarded luxury hotel in the southwest Pakistani city of Quetta.

The Afghan Taliban facilitated a month-long ceasefire between the TTP and Islamabad. But the truce ended on December 9 after the peace talks broke down, sparking a new wave of TTP attacks in Pakistan. Afghan militants have ties to Islamabad and the TTP.

Analysts say the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened and strengthened the TTP. The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in August significantly reduced US airstrikes in the region, allowing the TTP to operate more freely.

TTP fighters also obtained sophisticated weapons, including American-made firearms, which their Afghan allies seized from the defeated Afghan armed forces.

Sharp increase in attacks

Pakistan recorded at least 294 militant attacks in 2021, a 56% increase from the previous year, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) based in Islamabad.

The think tank attributed the sharp increase in attacks – most of them carried out by the TTP – to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

At least 395 people – more than half of whom are security guards – were killed in 2021, adds the report released on January 1.

The TTP claimed 45 attacks in December, the highest of any month last year.

The TTP carried out most of its attacks in the tribal belt of northwest Pakistan, its former stronghold, and in the turbulent southwestern province of Balochistan.

The rise in violence coincided with the end of the month-long ceasefire between the TTP and Islamabad. The truce was announced on November 10 after weeks of secret talks between Pakistani military officials and TTP officials in Afghanistan, mediated by the Afghan Taliban, sources told RFE / RL’s Mashaal radio station.

The ceasefire was meant to pave the way for official talks on a negotiated end to the 14-year TTP insurgency in Pakistan, where thousands have been killed in militant attacks and clashes between the TTP and the army.

A Pakistani security official inspects the scene of a terrorist attack at Peshawar University in Peshawar in December 2017.

But talks broke down after disagreements over terms. The TTP demanded the release of 100 fighters in Pakistani prisons, while Islamabad released only a dozen. In return, the government demanded a national truce. The TTP also demanded the implementation of Islamic Sharia law in Pakistan’s tribal region, a request that observers said the government would likely reject.

Since the failed talks, the TTP has carried out a series of deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces. The militant group claimed responsibility for the murder of four Pakistani soldiers in the North Waziristan tribal district on December 30. The day before, a policeman had been killed in the same district by armed militants on motorcycles who had managed to escape.

TTP A long-term threat

Abdul Basit, a Pakistani counterterrorism and security expert, says the TTP is sending a signal to Islamabad that it is negotiating from a position of strength.

Torn internally, weakened by the deaths of successive rulers, and driven from its strongholds, the TTP was viewed for years as a largely depleted force. But the group has reappeared in the past two years, uniting disputed factions and unleashing a wave of deadly attacks.

But the TTP is no longer the same militant formation that wreaked havoc in Pakistan from 2007 to 2014. Under the leadership of Noor Wali Mehsud, more religious than a fighter, in command since 2018, the TTP has retained its close ties with Al-Qaeda, the terrorist network designated by the United States.

But it also became organizationally decentralized and reduced indiscriminate attacks on civilians, observers said.

Basit says the TTP primarily targets Pakistani security forces and has moved away from a global-to-local jihadist narrative.

Pakistani soldiers prepare to attack TTP militants.

The group’s shift in focus and rhetoric, coupled with the shrines available to it in Afghanistan under the Taliban, makes the TTP a long-term threat to Pakistan, he said.

Abdul Sayed, a Sweden-based researcher who tracks militant groups in the region, said the Afghan Taliban likely would not comply with Islamabad’s demand to expel the TTP or prevent it from using Afghan territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Due to the sympathy and grassroots support of the Afghan Taliban for the TTP, it is not only difficult but impossible for their leaders to take action against the TTP, he said.

Sayed says Pakistan could target TTP shrines in Afghanistan. But that, he says, will likely strain Islamabad’s ties with the Afghan Taliban.

Last month, an alleged Pakistani drone strike targeted Faqir Mohammad, a senior TTP official, in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan. But the missile fired by the drone did not explode. The incident sparked condemnation of the Taliban regime in Kabul.

Observers say the TTP was also boosted by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in August and the reduction in the number of US drone strikes in the region. Over the years, US airstrikes have successfully wiped out successive TTP leaders and commanders.

But with the United States’ counterterrorism capacity in the region severely diminished, TTP fighters have been allowed to move and operate relatively freely, observers said.

Activists often moved their weapons and held meetings overnight to avoid detection, a Pakistani tribal belt source with knowledge of the TTP’s military strategy told Radio Mashaal. But that, he says, has now changed.

A Pakistani paramilitary soldier (left) and Afghan Taliban fighters stand guard on their respective sides at a Pakistan-Afghanistan border post in Torkham, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, September 5, 2021.

In early December, the TTP released a video it said showed its leader, Mehsud, traveling in a convoy of cars and visiting various training camps and commanders in Afghanistan in broad daylight.

The Pakistani source added that the TTP, which mainly used home-made small arms, mortars and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), acquired modern weapons. This includes, he said, American-made M16 machine guns and M4 assault rifles equipped with night vision.

This coincided with an increase in nighttime sniper attacks by the TTP, the source added.

Observers say the weapons likely come from stockpiles amassed by the Afghan Taliban, who seized millions of dollars in US-made weapons and equipment from Afghan security forces.

Civilians caught up in years of TTP attacks and Pakistani army offensives are bracing for more violence, with their hopes for peace dashed.

The real problem is that the government and the TTP want to protect their own interests, says Abdul Salam, an elder from the South Waziristan tribal region. The result is confusion and destruction for ordinary people.

