Omicron spreads faster than previous variants, you have to be vigilant but not panic: PM Modi tells CM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a review meeting with chief state ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting took place by videoconference. Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said: “The Omicron variant infects the general population several times faster than previous variants. We have to be vigilant, but we also have to ensure that there is no don’t panic. “ He added: “We must see that in this holiday season there is no lack of vigilance from the people and the administration.” Speaking at a meeting with Chief Ministers. https://t.co/VDA7WeB7UA Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022 ‘FOCUS ON LOCAL CONTAINMENT, HOME ISOLATION’ Addressing the Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Modi said: “It is very important to keep in mind, when developing any strategy, that there should be minimal damage to livelihoods. ordinary people. The momentum of the economy must be maintained. better to focus more on local containment. “ He added that most Covid treatments should be undertaken in home isolation. For the same, the Center has made arrangements for tele-medicine, he said. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 IN INDIA ON VACCINATION IN INDIA Speaking on India’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19, he said: “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that today India has administered the first dose at around 92% of the adult population. Coverage for the second dose has also reached around 70 percent nationwide. “ “In ten days, India also vaccinated around 30 million of its adolescents. It shows India’s potential and our readiness to meet this challenge,” added Prime Minister Modi. He said precautionary doses should be given to frontline workers and the elderly as a priority. “We must step up the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for 100% vaccination,” Prime Minister Modi said. COVID-19 CASES IN INDIA India reported 2,47,417 new Covid-19 infections Thursday, 27.1% more than what had been recorded the day before, according to data shared by the Ministry of Health of the Union. India’s active workload currently stands at 11 17,531. India also reported 481 Covid-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total toll to 4 84,859. READ ALSO : Omicron could head for rapid decline in US and Britain READ ALSO : Apartment complexes in Bangalore will be declared containment zones if more than 3 cases of Covid are found

