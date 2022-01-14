Fed scrambled to make sense of Trump’s 2016 election, transcripts show





Then-U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with Jerome Powell, his candidate to become U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) – The election of Donald Trump has thrown Federal Reserve officials into a scramble to determine what it means for the U.S. economy, the world and the position of the U.S. central bank, according to officials. transcripts of 2016 Fed meetings.

At the Fed’s policy meeting a month after Trump’s victory on November 8, 2016, there were jokes about the unexpected outcome, warnings about the deep cracks it showed in the US economy and the challenges he could ask about central bank independence.

“According to some interpretations of the Book of Revelations, when three unusual events occur together, they may be a sign that the apocalypse is near. Let’s take stock,” joked St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, making referencing the last book of the Bible’s New Testament and placing Trump’s victory in a category with the Chicago Cubs’ long-awaited World Series victory that year and folk singer Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize.

“Does the recent election usher in a regime shift in the growth outlook for the U.S. economy? The short answer to that question is ‘maybe’ and we treat that as an upside risk,” he said. he said, according to one of the transcripts. , which were released by the Fed on Friday.

Fed staff quickly tried to come up with the best guesses on whether the Republican businessman would follow through on tax cuts and budget spending, tariffs on trading partners or new immigration rules .

The market reaction – a jump in stock prices – surprised some at the central bank, while others noted that their business contacts were “using words like ‘exuberance’ and ‘euphoria'” as they expected lighter regulations and lower taxes, Jeffrey said. Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed at the time.

The transcripts, which are released after a five-year lag, provide a window beyond the day’s more scripted official statements about how central bank policymakers tackled a political event they understood from the start. departure that it could affect their work and potentially the Fed as an institution in fundamental ways.

INDEPENDENCE OF THE FEDERATION

Trump, even before his inauguration, showed an unorthodox approach to the presidency. His comments on federal contracts on Twitter, for example, sent stock prices of companies like Boeing skyrocketing.

At its December 13-14, 2016 meeting, the Fed raised interest rates after a year of fear that the U.S. economy would slow, and it followed up with further hikes in 2017 and 2018 as cuts tax cuts and Trump’s fiscal policies -expected growth.

The wind came out of the sails in 2019 as Trump’s trade policies slowed global growth, validating some of the concerns noted by Fed officials in the aftermath of his victory over Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“If the new administration changes economic policy in several areas as drastically as promised during the election campaign, we will look back on today’s interest rate decision as the last of an era,” he said. said Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer.

“There will likely be … challenges to the current operating procedures of the Federal Reserve and its independence. We will also operate in an environment in which many assumptions about the role of the United States in global affairs more generally that have held for over 70 may need to be adjusted,” Fischer said, according to the meeting transcript.

Trump, after elevating then-Fed Governor Jerome Powell to Fed Chairman in 2018, reportedly soured on his choice, publicly chastising the former investment banker for raising rates, and his administration explored whether Powell could be fired.

Dennis Lockhart, then Atlanta Fed chairman, looked inward and noted that Trump’s victory, with overwhelming support among rural white voters, seemed rooted in economic divisions that he felt the central bank needed to understand better.

“It seems to me that one lesson from the recent election cycle … is the public’s differential experience of the economy across geography, the urban-rural spectrum, and cohorts defined by education level,” Lockhart said. Noting that staff had added briefings on unemployment gaps by race to Fed board presentations, Lockhart said “it seems to me that this report can go further.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Paul Simao

