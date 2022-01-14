Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s reveal niece, buys a $7 million condo in New York





Mary, Mary, quite condo-tray.

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump who published a tell-all book about the Trump family in 2020, is finally getting into the luxury real estate game herself.

She bought a house in downtown New York, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday — a house that, unsurprisingly, is not inside a Trump building.

Trump, 56, a psychologist whose book ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’ sold 1.35 million copies in its first week on sale, shelled out $7 million for a luxury spread at Glassy designed by Renzo Piano 565 Broome in Soho.

This building, at 565 Broome St., is just two blocks from The Dominick hotel on Spring Street, a property formerly known as Trump Soho, which stripped the family name in late 2017.

The Journal notes that the roughly 2,250-square-foot unit fetched $7.8 million and Trump bought it from the developer. Marc Palermo of Douglas Elliman marketed the spread.

Trump’s condo is located at 565 Broome, designed by Renzo Piano.Google Maps

The unit, according to StreetEasy, spans 2,244 square feet and features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a powder room. There are 6 inch wide plank white oak floors that cover the entire apartment. Views look north and west towards downtown and the Hudson River through floor-to-ceiling glass. There is a large corner room with an open plan kitchen, the latter having fluted white oak cabinets and top of the range Miele appliances. Elsewhere, the master suite has a fully equipped spa-like bathroom and the apartment also has a washer/dryer.

Shared amenities include a 55-foot heated swimming pool, landscaped indoor lounge, and automated parking for purchase.

In 2020, Trump alleged that Donald and his siblings – Maryanne and the now-late Robert – “cheated” her out of tens of millions of dollars in inheritance. She sued for damages for at least $500,000 and blamed the plan to exclude her for starting in 1981, when she was 16, when her father — Fred Trump Jr. — died. deceased. Trump also fought his family in court earlier this year to publish the book, which included secretly taped conversations with his aunt Maryanne in 2018 and 2019.

Trump’s tell-all book about his family sold 1.35 million copies in its first week on sale in 2020. EPA alleged that his uncle – the former president. Donald Trump – and his siblings cheated her out of an inheritance.REUTERS

The only fraud committed there was Mary Trump taping one of her relatives and she really discredited herself, then-White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing in 2020.

Douglas Elliman declined the Post’s request for comment on the deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/14/mary-trump-donald-trumps-tell-all-niece-buys-7m-nyc-condo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos