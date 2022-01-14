Trump predicts Rep. Elise Stefanik will be president ‘in about 6 years’





President Donald Trump predicted earlier this week that Representative Elise Stefanik would become president.

Trump said “at this rate, she’ll be president in about 6 years,” according to the New York Post.

Stefanik, a Republican from New York, was hosting a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump’s praise for Stefanik, first reported by the New York Post, comes on the heels of the New York congresswoman emerging as one of his strongest advocates.

“I want to congratulate Elise on her success,” Trump said, according to the Post. “Dude, is she moving fast. That means at this rate she’ll be president in about 6 years.”

Stefanik voted against certification of the 2020 election results on the day of the Jan. 6 uprising and defended Trump’s voter fraud lies, often on the grounds that “tens of millions of Americans” lack faith in the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory.

She was also tapped to take over the House GOP leadership job from Rep. Liz Cheney after the Wyoming congresswoman angered Trump for exposing his campaign lies and voting for his second impeachment.

However, prior to his re-election in 2018, Stefanik was not as ardent a supporter of Trump and sometimes criticized him, sometimes in veiled terms. She also voted against her flagship bill, the Tax Reform Bill of 2017.

One specific element of the bill, state and local taxes or the SALT deduction, was what she cited as her primary reason for voting against the final package.

“While progress was made during the conference committee, the final bill does not adequately protect the state and local tax deduction that so many in our district and across New York City rely on,” said writes Stefanik in a press release ahead of the House vote on the bill. “Because of Albany’s failed leadership and inability to rein in spending, New York is one of the highest-taxed states in the country, and families here rely on this significant deduction to make ends meet. Failure to maintain SALT could lead to more families leaving our Region.”

During the 2016 campaign, Stefanik raised concerns about Trump’s rhetoric.

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (C) stands as she is acknowledged by US President Donald Trump as he speaks a day after the US Senate acquitted two articles of impeachment, in the East Room from the White House on February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

“Unfortunately, this exploits the fear today of our security situation.” she said in January 2016. “I think we should expect more substance from our candidates.”

Stefanik also grew his profile by frequently attacking former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as well as his staff, including his former high school classmate Melissa DeRosa, then Cuomo’s top aide.

Prior to the inauguration of Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York in 2019, Stefanik was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after her victory in 2014. She has devoted much of her career in Washington to recruiting more women to run for office on the GOP side

Despite a Democratic supermajority in Albany who will have the final say on the Empire State’s redistricting map, Stefanik is likely to remain in a safe seat thanks to his already sprawling 21st District in the North Country region of the upstate. from New York.

