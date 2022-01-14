China’s trade surplus hits new highs





Around the world, families finding themselves with more time at home due to the pandemic have responded by buying more Chinese-made furniture, consumer electronics and other goods. The purchases pushed China’s trade surplus to its highest level on record last year, according to data released Friday by the Chinese government. The country’s December surplus also shattered by a wide margin the record for the highest month, set just two months earlier. China’s trade surplus hit $94.5 billion in December, breaking the record high of $84.5 billion set in October. The country’s trade surplus for the whole of last year reached $676.2 billion.

China has carefully managed its trade in recent years. Xi Jinping, the country’s leader, called on China to become more self-sufficient and avoid dependence on imports.

Beijing has been particularly focused on developing globally competitive manufacturing industries while importing mainly raw materials, in order to create as many well-paying jobs as possible within China’s borders. The government has also focused during the pandemic on helping Chinese companies become more competitive, while avoiding consumer subsidies. In contrast, Western governments have placed more emphasis on providing direct subsidies to consumers, who have used some of the money to purchase more Chinese-made goods. Chinese officials applauded the trade data on Friday, saying it met the country’s goals. Overall, the foreign trade of the 14th Five-Year Plan has got off to a good start, Li Kuiwen, director of the Department of Statistics and Analysis of the General Administration of Customs of China, told a press conference. in Beijing. At the same time, a growing trade deficit with China has become a serious drag on growth in the United States and the European Union and has become a source of political friction.

Nearly half of China’s trade surplus in December was with the United States. The bilateral imbalance in December was $39.2 billion, slightly below the record high of $42 billion set in September. President Donald J. Trump reached a Phase 1 trade deal in January 2020 that called for a sharp increase in Chinese imports from the United States in 2020 and 2021, followed by further increases from 2022 to 2025. China has no not achieved the increases promised in the first two years of the agreement. Chinese experts have said the pandemic has interfered with normal trade flows. China will not release its annual total economic output statistics until Monday. But Western economists’ estimates, based on data through November, indicate that a widening trade surplus is now the main driver of sustaining China’s economy, as real estate and other sectors falter. .

