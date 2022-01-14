Boris Johnson’s office apologizes to Queen Elizabeth for lockdown party ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has apologized to Queen Elizabeth after it emerged staff partied late into the night at 10 Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, at one time where indoor mixing was prohibited.

Key points: According to Britain’s Daily Telegraph, the prime minister’s staff went to a nearby supermarket to buy a suitcase of alcohol, spilled wine on carpets and broke a swing used by the prime minister’s young son.

A PM spokesman says he was at his Checkers country residence that day and was not invited to any gatherings

Prime Minister comes under increasing pressure to step down as opponents say he is unfit to govern and has misled parliament

Mr Johnson faces the most serious crisis of his job as Prime Minister after almost daily revelations of a series of social gatherings during the COVID-19 closures, some held when ordinary people could not say goodbye in person to dying parents.

Having built a political career by flouting accepted norms, Mr Johnson is now under increasing pressure from some members of his own party to quit.

Opponents say he is unfit to govern and has misled parliament by denying COVID-19 guidelines have been breached.

In an extraordinary twist on a saga that has been widely ridiculed by comedians and cartoonists, Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper said drinks parties were held at 10 Downing Street on April 16, 2021, the day before Prince Philip’s funeral .

“It is deeply regrettable that this has come at a time of national mourning and that Number 10 (Downing Street) has made an apology to the Palace,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.

Mr Johnson was at his Checkers country residence that day and was not invited to any gatherings, his spokesman said.

Such was the party in Downing Street, the Telegraph said, as staff went to a nearby supermarket to buy a suitcase of alcohol, spilled wine on carpets and a swing used by the Prime Minister’s young son was broken.

The Queen made a solitary and solemn figure at Prince Philip’s funeral. ( PA: Yui Mok/Pool )

The following day, Queen Elizabeth said goodbye to Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, following his death at 99.

Dressed in black and a white-trimmed black mask, Queencut, 95, a poignant figure as she sat alone, in strict compliance with coronavirus rules, at Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle.

Call for the Prime Minister’s resignation

Opponents have called on Mr Johnson, 57, to quit, portraying him as a charlatan who demanded the British people follow some of the most onerous peacetime rules in history while his own staff partied at the heart of the British state.

A small but growing number in his own Conservative party have echoed those calls, fearing it could permanently damage his electoral prospects.

“Unfortunately the Prime Minister’s position has become untenable,” said Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, a former Johnson supporter.

“The time has come to leave the stage.”

Mr Johnson gave a variety of explanations for the parties, ranging from denial that rules were broken to expressing his understanding of the public’s anger at the apparent hypocrisy at the heart of the British state.

Johnson sorry for ‘BYO’ party in Downing Street British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized after attending a ‘bring your own booze’ party in the garden of Number 10 Downing Street during a 2020 lockdown. Read more

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, seen as a possible successor, said “real mistakes” had been made.

“We have to look at the overall position we find ourselves in as a country, the fact that he (Mr Johnson) delivered Brexit, that we are recovering from COVID. He apologised.”

“I think now we have to move on.”

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 ​​Conservative MPs must write letters of censure to the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”.

One of the April 2021 parties was a going away event for James Slack, a former Downing Street communications director, who apologized on Friday “for the anger and hurt caused”.

Mr Slack, now deputy editor of the Sun tabloid, said in a statement that the rally “should not have happened when it happened”.

British police said on Thursday they would not investigate gatherings held at Mr Johnson’s residence during a coronavirus lockdown unless an internal government inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences.

Reuters