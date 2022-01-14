Decryption of Donald Trump before his speech in Arizona





Donald Trump’s stump speeches have been rare since he left office. Getting back on the road is reconnecting with his rhetorical strokes. Casting doubt on anything related to the insurgency in DC is his latest rallying cry. Loading Something is loading.

The return of the over-the-top “Save America” ​​rallies on January 15 in Arizona gives embattled former President Donald Trump another chance to publicly deny responsibility for the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s how Jennifer Mercieca, author of “Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump,” said the presumptive, revenge-seeking two-time frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination sought to bend reality to his will in the past.

Mercieca, a communications professor at Texas A&M University, said Trump usually plays defense by confusing in any way possible. For example, while he told attendees at his fiery Ellipse speech on January 6, 2021 to “fight like hell” to keep him in power, Trump’s lawyers said in a civil lawsuit filed against him by US Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby. which he was in fact calling for “an effective, peaceful and patriotic demonstration”.

Blassingame and Hemby were two of the law enforcement officials who defended the Capitol against MAGA’s roving invaders.

Mercieca said the easiest way to tell Trump is going into “apology” mode during what is sure to be an hour-long grievance broadcast in Florence, Ariz., is to listen to complaints about the “rigged” election. and “stolen”. as arguments that he and his devoted supporters are grossly misunderstood.

Expect Trump to obfuscate the issue from there using the following techniques:

Ad hominem: attacking the person

Mercieca said the deviation is a given.

“I/we didn’t do any harm. But do you know who did? The Bidens. And the Democrats. And the Deep State,” she said of Trump’s penchant for self-esteem. return the ball. “He will likely use slurs to accuse them of lying, subversion and treason.”

Trump has repeatedly called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “loser” and recently called Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota a “moron” for saying the 2020 presidential election was “as fair as We have seen it”.

Ad populum: appealing to the wisdom of the crowd

“He will portray himself as a righteous victim/hero who clearly sees the corruption, hypocrisy and conspiracy against himself, his people and the US government,” Mercieca said of the familiar role play.

The second phase is to recast the insurgency as “his ‘good Americans’ asserting their democratic rights against corruption” or a government plot to deny him a coveted second term.

An image of former President Donald Trump appears on video screens before his speech to supporters at the Ellipse at the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Disclaimer: It wasn’t not me

The problem with pretending to ignore this particular subject, as Trump often does when disavowing that he has ever seen/met/talked to politically inconvenient associates, is that the whole world has seen this happen.

“He can’t deny that the insurgency happened, but he can try to reframe the way we understand it,” Mercieca said.

Differentiation: It’s Not What It Looks Like

This works in tandem with denial to distort understanding. said Mercieca.

“Taken together, these strategies are designed to deal with the accusations against him and his supporters by trivializing them, blaming the accusers, and blaming the democratic and legal process itself,” she told Insider, adding that any nod to real reality will be immediately framed by comments on “what it all means”.

Transcendence: look at the big picture

“He will try to make his base feel better and show that he should be remembered as a great president,” Mercieca said of any walk down memory lane led by Trump. The other side of the coin is that he must now demolish everything to rebuild himself.

“He was so successful in making America important again, he will say, that they had to cheat to get him to quit because they want America to fail,” Mercieca said.

You too: appeal to hypocrisy

Finger pointing is one thing. Mercieca said Trump usually goes further accusing his accusers of doing the same, so it seems everyone is twisted.

“I think we’ll see a lot of him trying to blame the Democrats or the FBI or others for what happened on Jan. 6,” Mercieca said.

This weekend’s rally marks Trump’s return to in-person appearances at the secret fundraisers he regularly holds at his expensive private golf clubs in Palm Beach, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey.

It’s possible he’ll do two more a month in battleground states between now and the midterm elections. Politico reported Thursday.

