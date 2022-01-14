Turkey’s finance chief says pessimists are wrong about inflation

Turkey’s new finance chief has said the country’s inflation will peak months earlier and at a level well below that forecast by major Wall Street banks.

After a run on the pound sparked the fastest inflation in nearly two decades, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati outlined a program that puts the spotlight on prices and relieves some of pressure on the central bank.

Consumer price growth will not accelerate after this month – and should remain largely flat until a seasonal improvement in food costs leads to a general slowdown in the summer, Nebati said in an interview on Thursday.

The scenario may seem far-fetched after the pound lost up to half its value in three months and price-adjusted interest rates are likely to remain well below zero for the coming months. .

It’s also a view that goes against the growing pessimism of groups like JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, whose economists predict that last year’s currency crisis could send inflation to the above 50% in the first half – it ended last year at 36% – and expect little relief until later in 2022.

When pushed on the direction of the central bank’s near-term policy, Nebati said only that “we have to wait and see what happens in January, February and March.”

The bank’s next policy meeting is scheduled for January 20.

In his first interview with foreign media since being named finance czar last month, Nebati captured the evolution of a new economic program unveiled at the end of 2021 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan’s aim is to boost growth and free the economy from the burden of higher interest rates which he says are being imposed on Turkey by the “global finance barons”.

The top priority of the Ministry of Finance in recent weeks has been to stem the decline of the lira. Last month’s emergency measures under Nebati – including a government program to protect lira savings against falling currencies – have brought a level of stability to markets.

“What we need to focus on right now is inflation,” Nebati said. “We have no problem with the exchange rate. It’s on its own course.

The 58-year-old was deputy to Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who served as Turkey’s economic czar for more than two years until his abrupt resignation in November 2020.

Nebati’s family owns a textile company and the minister sat on the board of Musiad, a group of companies with historically close ties to Turkey’s conservative parties.

Pushed into the role of finance minister, Nebati must now keep a grip on prices with inflation at the center of political and economic debate around the world.

In Turkey, inflation is a deep-rooted problem. After four aggressive interest rate cuts that have lowered the benchmark by 500 basis points since September, the central bank suspended easing until the end of March to assess the results of its monetary stimulus.

With the lira no longer in free fall, Nebati expects lira weakness and rising energy costs to fuel inflation in January and then lead to a natural decline to more manageable levels in the end of 2022.

“There is only one thing left and that is inflation,” Nebati said. “We will enter the June 2023 general election with single-digit inflation.”

Erdogan insists that Turkey has been at the mercy of foreign capital and should no longer prioritize higher rates and strong inflows. The president has an unorthodox belief that lower borrowing costs will help slow price increases – the exact opposite of the consensus opinion among the world’s central bankers.

But market turmoil was sobering, with emergency measures announced to peg the currency.

“No one expected such a strong lira rush,” Nebati said. “We solved the exchange rate problem. Now our priority is inflation.

The government will continue to revive the economy, but this time the credit stimulus will be “selective”, he said.

The Credit Guarantee Fund, through which businesses could access government-backed loans, is expected to announce a new loan program by the end of January, Nebati said. Manufacturers in critical sectors will benefit from these cheaper loans, he said.

The ministry will also inject capital into major state banks to ensure they continue to lend to businesses, he said, with an announcement on the scale of the increase by the end of January. .

“The year 2022 will be a year of recovery, stability and a year when things get back on track,” Nebati said.

Lira closes as minister sees inflation peak

The lira remained firm on Friday after Turkey’s finance minister was quoted as saying inflation would peak in January and hit single digits by the June 2023 election, but a key survey showed the inflation would still be around 30% at the end of this year.

The lira gained 0.3% to 13.58 to the dollar at 09:25 GMT.

It weakened by 44% last year, with a currency crisis halted last month after currency interventions and a government program to protect lira deposits from forex depreciation.

Minister Nureddin Nebati reportedly told Bloomberg in an interview that the lira facility attracted 126 billion lira ($9.3 billion), 15% of which came from foreign currency accounts, with some 300,000 people participating in the scheme.

He indicated that the work of increasing the capital of the state banks will be completed before the end of the month.

Driven by the fall of the lira, inflation hit a 19-year high of 36% in December and is expected to reach 50% in the coming months.

But Nebati said that will subside as summer approaches.

“Currently we are carrying the December bump. In the summer, both with falling food prices and in terms of global inflation, we will enter a period where the impact of both will subside,” he said, forecasting inflation at one figure by the elections scheduled for June 2023. .

A central bank survey released on Friday showed consumer price inflation was 29.75% at the end of 2022.

The lira crisis in November and December was triggered by the central bank’s 500 basis point rate cuts to 14% since September.

The rising cost of living has eaten away at household incomes, prompting the government to take action including a 50% increase to 4,250 liras ($275.44) in the monthly minimum wage for 2022 to offset the strains.