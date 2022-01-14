McConnell dragged into twisted Trump-Graham drama





A twisted trio. Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer. Photos: Getty Images

Lindsey Graham warned, criticized or threatened Mitch McConnell (according to the outlet) on Wednesday night, telling Hannity that his future as leader of the Senate Republicans would be in jeopardy if he didn’t make amends with Donald Trump.

I love Senator McConnell, Graham told the Fox News host. But here’s the question: Can Senator McConnell work effectively with Republican Party leader Donald Trump? I won’t vote for anyone for leader of the Senate as a Republican unless they can prove to me that they can champion an America First agenda and have a working relationship with President Trump, because if you can’t not do it, you will fail.

Graham: If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with Trump. Can Senator McConnell work effectively with Donald Trump. I won’t vote for anyone who can’t have a working relationship with Trump pic.twitter.com/boOjekgyTT

— Acyn (@Acyn) January 13, 2022

Politico Playbook called the remarks somewhat surprising, as Graham and McConnell are often allies, and the South Carolina senator knows the GOP leader has shown no indication he wants to make peace with the former President. Admittedly, Graham’s long-term strategy here is obscure. Trump has launched attacks on McConnell over the past year, saying virtually everyone in the Republican Party wants him ousted as GOP leader. While various Fox News hosts have echoed Trump’s messages, so far the former presidents’ position has only been embraced by three people with (potentially) a say in McConnell’s re-election: hopefuls of the Senate 2022 Eric Greitens and Kelly Tshibaka and Graham. The senator issued a similar warning last month on Fox News Sunday, which McConnell appeared to ignore.

So why is Graham stepping up his threat by repeating it to Sean Hannity? The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake suggests that Graham appears to be trying to pressure McConnell into giving in to Trump as much as anything, before the situation spirals out of control. As Ed Kilgore previously noted in New York, while there is little precedent for a defenestration of a Senate party leader, it is plausible that Trump could oust McConnell, but the situation would likely only escalate. not for years:

If Republicans fail to retake the Senate in 2022 (especially if the GOP wins elsewhere), the disappointment could be enough to give top Republican senators like Graham a chance to think long and hard about getting a seat. new leadership. And if Trump triumphantly returns to the White House in 2024, he can probably order troops on Capitol Hill to do whatever he wants, which would likely mean the retirement of McConnell (who will be 82 that year anyway). .

I don’t pretend to understand Graham’s long-term political machinations, but I feel qualified to assess the drama when the senior citizens who run our government start acting like high school kids. And it seems what’s happening right now, at the most basic level, is that McConnell is caught up in the twisted saga that is the friendship between Graham and Trump.

Graham has had bizarre relationships with various DC alpha dogs, as he describes them, but over the past year his relationship with the former president has taken some exceptionally odd turns. Graham broke dramatically with Trump following the Capitol riot, telling the Senate, All I can say is, I don’t matter. Enough is enough. And the Peril book revealed that Graham later called Trump to criticize his false allegations of voter fraud; You screwed up, Graham reportedly said, prompting Trump to hang up. In September, Trump released a statement saying Graham and Sen. Mike Lee should be ashamed of themselves for not backing up his campaign lies. In November, the former president issued a similar condemnation of McConnell and other RINOs who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, including Graham.

A reasonable person might conclude that Graham and Trump are no longer friends, but that’s not how these two work. Three days after Trump issued a statement disparaging him in September, Graham said he hoped he would run for president again. And it seems the couple never stopped being friends: The senator hosted a golf fundraiser with the former president in May, and Graham told Axios he urged Trump to cancel its Jan. 6 anniversary press conference when the subject came up at a recent golf game in West Palm Beach. During another golf outing in the early fall, Graham actually tried to mend things between McConnell and Trump, according to The Hill:

Lindsey was with the president last weekend. From what I understand, Trump said something glowing about Mitch, said a GOP senator, who described Graham’s efforts to help bury the hatchet between McConnell and Trump.

Another senator confirmed that Trump conceded to Graham that McConnell had indeed helped him at key times, even though Trump now routinely denounces McConnell in public statements.

When asked why Trump continued to attack McConnell even though he acknowledged he was a useful ally during his tenure, the GOP lawmaker gave only a puzzled shrug.

Graham seems intent on saying whatever he thinks his friend Trump wants to hear during his public appearances, even if he contradicts what he said a few weeks earlier. Whenever there’s a story involving this duo, a puzzled shrug is the most appropriate response.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and you agree to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2022/01/mcconnell-dragged-into-twisted-trump-graham-drama.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos