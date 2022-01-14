The WEF will host the Davos Agenda Online Summit next week; PM Modi’s speech on Monday





In announcing the schedule, the WEF said “Davos Agenda 2022” will be the premier global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022 and is themed “State of the World”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda Online Summit on the first day of the five-day event beginning January 17, joining a host of other world leaders who will share their visions for 2022 on the state of the world. . While the WEF had to postpone its physical annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will digitally host the “Davos Agenda” summit for the second consecutive year during the week previously scheduled for the ‘event. He hopes to call the 2022 annual meeting later this year. In announcing the schedule, the WEF said “Davos Agenda 2022” will be the premier global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022 and is themed “State of the World”. Heads of State and Government will join CEOs and other leaders for a week-long virtual dialogue on critical collective challenges and how to address them, while this dialogue will be a stepping stone towards the annual meeting in Davos, planned at the beginning of summer. In addition to Modi, world leaders delivering special state of the world addresses will include Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as an international organization for public-private cooperation, said starkly different pandemic experiences have exacerbated global divisions, while vaccine inequities, combined with new strains, have also slowed the international economic recovery. However, COVID-19 is just one of the critical global challenges that could become unmanageable unless world leaders prioritize proactive collaboration and therefore the Davos Agenda will focus on driving concerted action among key global stakeholders, he added. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said: “Everyone is hoping that in 2022 the COVID-19 pandemic and the crises that have accompanied it will finally start to recede. But major global challenges lie ahead, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. “To deal with it, leaders will have to adopt new models, look long-term, renew cooperation and act systemically. Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global cooperation in 2022. Through special addresses and panels with leaders from G20 economies and international organizations, Davos Agenda 2022 will provide crucial information on a series of critical challenges. Attendees will learn first-hand how these leaders will take action in these and other areas, the WEF said. The summit will also mobilize governments and business leaders, international organizations and civil society to share their perspectives, ideas and plans on the most pressing global issues such as climate change, social contracts and equity. regarding vaccines. These sessions will also provide a platform for broader connection, allowing global audiences to engage and be included in the conversation. World leaders expected to attend the event include WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, United States Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John F Kerry, President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the Director General of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Davos Agenda 2022 will also mark the launch of several WEF initiatives to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions, the economic opportunity for nature-positive solutions and cyber-resilience. Other launches on a wide range of critical topics will also take place between January 17-21 and these include building the resilience of global value chains, building economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investments, reducing the vaccine manufacturing gap and using data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic.

