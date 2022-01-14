Boris Johnson’s future on edge after apology to Queen over lockdown party

Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister is on a knife edge as Cabinet ministers and his supporters have expressed doubts about his survival a scandal over the Downing Street lockdown parties that prompted an apology to the Queen.

Downing Street said it was “deeply regrettable” that a party had taken place in a time of “national mourning”. The event, held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, saw attendants smuggle booze through the basement in a suitcase with a DJ playing tunes.

Senior members of the Johnson government have said the latest incident of a breach of lockdown rules may have hurt Johnson forever. “The drip of revelations is seriously damaging,” said a minister. Another said: ‘The government is now split into two camps: those who think it will go now and those who think it will go later.’

A longtime Johnson supporter said: ‘He’s done, it’s over. He’s really screwed,’ adding that trust was eroding between MPs as party excuses ‘don’t cut the mustard’.

There were also initial signs of rivals preparing for a possible leadership race. A Conservative donor said he was probed on Friday by two cabinet ministers who are expected to appear if Johnson is expelled. “Conversations are happening,” they said.

advised

MPs representing fringe seats also said they felt Johnson had become “a drag”. One said: ‘Nobody can imagine it leading us to the next general election. The damage is fixed and it cannot be repaired.

The apology to the Queen came at the end of the deadliest week of Johnson’s career, when he was forced to apologize to the House of Commons for a lockdown rally he attended in May 2020 as the country was under strict Covid restrictions.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labor Party, said Johnson had ‘downgraded the post of prime minister’ and called on him to resign. “An apology is not the only thing the Prime Minister should offer the Palace today.”

The lockdown parties are investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray. The investigation is expected to focus on a Whitehall ‘drinking culture’ and management failure.

Kate Josephs, the former head of the government task force responsible for Covid rules, also apologized on Friday for hosting a going away party at the Cabinet Office that breached restrictions. “I’m so sorry for doing this and for the anger people will feel as a result,” she said.

And other evidence pointed to a culture of breaking coronavirus rules. The Mirror reported that Johnson encouraged “wine hour Fridays” for staff to “let off steam” and Number 10 assistants set up a wine fridge for such occasions. Downing Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael Gove, the upgrade secretary, insisted that Johnson would not quit. “I think the most important thing is to tell people the truth,” he said, hinting that individuals may face action as a result of Gray’s investigation. “If there is a specific need for disciplinary action or accountability, let’s do it.”

Tory MPs will return to their constituencies this weekend, where most are bracing for an angry backlash from party activists and voters over the party’s revelations. Johnson’s inner circle fear this could lead to the submission of new letters of no confidence to the leadership of the Conservative 1922 backbench committee next week.

advised

A Tory MP who entered parliament in 2019 said the situation had worsened in the past 24 hours. “The heartbreaking photo of the Queen sitting alone has become a visceral image of the pandemic. This, in contrast to the mental image of booze suitcases and broken baby toys, makes our government look bad.

But some Johnson supporters said his position could still be salvaged. “If Sue Gray proves OK and the Prime Minister has a credible plan to shake up his team, I can see a way through. He’s been struck off several times before and has always bounced back,” another minister said.

A survey by YouGov highlighted the growing public anger against the parties. Of those polled, 63% said Johnson should quit over the issue, up from 56% earlier in the week; 80% also said the Prime Minister had not been honest about parties.

A poll of voting intentions by Savanta ComRes gave Labor a 10-point lead – 42% to the Conservatives’ 32% – and the opposition its highest vote share since 2013.

Johnson’s inner circle were drawing up plans on Friday to revive the prime minister’s campaign, including a “cleanse” of Downing Street officials and special advisers, a new No 10 political operation and a revival of his domestic policy agenda. “That could give us until May,” said an aide.