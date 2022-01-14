Florida’s huge retirement community that still can’t get enough of Trump





Despite all the Republican fears about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, it is striking that the actual cases of fraud being investigated were overwhelmingly committed by Republicans. Just last week came another story of an individual arrested for multiple voting, the fourth such arrest in a single jurisdiction: the nation’s largest retirement community, The Villages, located in central from Florida. This is where I live.

In a July 2020 article for The Bulwark, I described the pre-election political divide within the sprawling and demographically old community. Unsurprisingly, The Villages voted overwhelmingly for Trump; he won by 68 to 32. The post-election political atmosphere in the community mirrors that of the country as a whole, with the added attraction of a supermajority of Trump supporters, many of whom intend to perpetuate the old Big Lie presidents. Walk through The Villages today and you’ll still see plenty of Trump stickers and flags, but not as many as before the election. But it is the intensity of those still flying the Trump flag that is most interesting and disconcerting.

As a doctor, I have always been fascinated by the psychology of my patients. The interaction of the physical and mental domains of health has a huge effect on a person’s well-being. Here in The Villages I am struck by two distinct psychological phenomena, one manifesting on an individual basis, the other within the community as a whole.

Podcast January 14, 2022

David French: Bidens Dividing Speech

The crisis of democracy lies in the counting, not the voting, of the votes. David French of The Dispatch joins Charlie Sykes…

There are many examples of individuals who simply will not, or perhaps cannot, accept the fact that Donald Trump lost the election. We all see and hear many politicians and pundits who espouse this same fantasy, but in most cases they do so for selfish reasons; to pander to their base, to make more campaign contributions, to gain more viewers. These people are presumably smart enough to understand math, to scrutinize court cases, to ward off fools, and they should know the truth. They’re just too cynical to care.

But here, within the confines of a quiet, secluded neighborhood, residents have nothing to gain by promoting the lie that Trump has won. They really believe in it. And they are not afraid to show it, sometimes in an angry and disturbingly incivil way.

There’s a retiree who’s turned the family garage into a showcase of pro-Trump/anti-Biden banners and paraphernalia. Villages have an ordinance that prohibits the posting of political signs in residential yards. So, in order to comply to the letter with this order, Donald’s sanctuary is in the garage and the garage door is left open so that all who pass by can marvel at the level of Trumpian devotion.

(Photo courtesy of the author.)

I recently encountered an even more disturbing example of Trump ideology turning into hateful vitriol. A golf cart pulled up in a community parking lot with an elderly couple inside. The cart was adorned with stickers announcing that the driver was a proud veteran. Also attached to the cart was an all-new, extremely large bumper sticker that boldly shouted that Democrats are traitors. I was surprised and just stared for a moment as the driver stared at me. I took a deep breath and calmly told him that he didn’t know anything about my personal patriotism and that I didn’t appreciate the insulting message he promoted. He immediately started screaming and telling me that I had to accept a new reality. Eh? We could have talked more about the concept of accepting reality, but I didn’t see this potential conversation as something remotely useful and walked away.

What does it mean when a person mixes their personal identity with the personality of someone they have never met, a political figure known only through television and the web, someone who made any significant intellectual or inspirational contribution of any kind, someone who is known for failing businesses, a mean-spirited game show, and a presidency that resulted in two impeachments and an insurrection? Is it the political normalization of bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia and name-calling in elementary school, which is what the Trump is a notion of a fighter or is there another type of attachment? I admit I don’t understand the Free Britney movement either, but at least she contributed some catchy tunes.

Paradoxically, there is a chasm between the professed devotion to freedom echoed by the loudest of conservatives in The Villages and the actual government found here. Everyday I see Don’t Tread On Me flags and bumper stickers with sentiments like Live Free or Die, Take Back America, and Fight Socialism. All while living in a community that is essentially a monarchy.

You see, there is practically no autonomy in the villages. It is a metropolitan area of ​​about 130,000 people, with plans to eventually double in size. That would make it the fourth largest city in Florida, behind Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa, except The Villages isn’t a city. There is no mayor, no city council, no local police department, no central government agency. Virtually every aspect of The Villages is controlled, directly or indirectly, by a single billion-dollar family, now in its third generation.

The villages are spread over three different counties, so no county commission or other government agency oversees the entire complex. There is an organizational structure of Development Districts, which have elected resident members who determine important metrics such as the size and number of signs you can put in your yard, and how far your shrubs should be from the street . In other words, a nice name for your local homeowners association. Law enforcement comes from the county sheriffs. Taxes are controlled by county commissioners who, until now, have all been more or less in tune with the family of H. Gary Morse, the late architect of the Villages.

On the other hand, the infrastructure created by family hegemony does a great job of keeping everyone happy. The grounds and streets are immaculate; garbage is picked up twice a week; there is free musical entertainment 365 nights a year; there are more than fifty different golf courses and more than a hundred local swimming pools and fitness centers; there are also many restaurants and the alcohol is cheap. Add to that the beautiful winter weather, highs have been just above 70 degrees this week and a 95% COVID vaccination rate, and The Villages is an amazing place to spend your day during a pandemic.

But it is not independent.

I’m not saying The Villages system is wrong or bad. But that kind of benign textbook dictatorship really isn’t American, in the sense that it’s not the way a large community’s affairs are traditionally run in the United States. In contrast, democracy is messy. No matter who wins an election, there is always a significant proportion of the population that is unhappy and wants to change things. Democracy could never successfully produce or maintain The Villages. The rules on the yard signs would change every two years!

So what explains the big difference between what these boisterous villagers profess to believe and where and how they actually live their retired lives? Is it a simple case of doing as I say, not as I do? Don’t they see the irony of this situation? Or do they care as long as the drinks are 2 for 1 and the band is playing Sweet Home Alabama?

I am sorry. I don’t know the answer to this question yet; I leave that to my fellow psychologists. I have a tee time pending.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thebulwark.com/the-florida-retirement-community-that-cant-get-enough-of-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos