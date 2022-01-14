President Jokowi ensures preparation, Dorna Sports boss warns host





COMPAS.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo has again visited Mandalika Special Economic Zone, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara which will be one of the hosts of the 2022 MotoGP race. During a working visit on Thursday (13/1/2022), President Joko Widodo wanted to ensure the preparation before the MotoGP race at the Mandalika circuit. The Mandalika MotoGP should take place from March 20, 2022, two weeks after the first series in Qatar. “We came here to see the improvements that are in preparation for MotoGP in March,” President Jokowi said after seeing the progress of the preparations for the Mandalika circuit, as quoted by Kompas.id. Also Read: Mandalika MotoGP Ticket Price List Apart from seeing the progress of the Mandalika Circuit preparation, President Jokowi during his visit also paid attention to the airport and supporting infrastructure. The airport will be one of NTB’s entrances for spectators and global riders who will participate in the Mandalika MotoGP 2022. Therefore, President Jokowi also wants to ensure airport preparedness, facilities, temperature checkpoints and Electronic Health Alert Cards (e-HAC), immigration document checkpoints, from baggage collection, to customs checkpoints. “I checked directly on arrival at the airport, then the process at the airport. I saw everything related to the health protocol, which concerned the control of the PCR, verifying that he had been vaccinated twice, everything, the footage was good,” said President Jokowi. Also read: Marc Marquez set to sit out MotoGP pre-season test at Mandalika After leaving the airport, President Jokowi will review the readiness of supporting infrastructure, such as the Lombok International Airport bypass road to Mandalika, which will be completed in November 2021. The control is carried out by the president on a motorcycle Customs of the basic Kawasaki W175 made by Katros Garage, South Tangerang.

