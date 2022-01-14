Politics
Visited by Jokowi, the Mandalika circuit wants to increase its audience capacity before the MotoGP of Indonesia 2022
Muchlis Jr/Presidential Secretariat Press Office
The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the preparation of Mandalika Circuit for the Indonesian MotoGP 2022.
Gridooto.com – Mandalika Circuit, Lombok was visited by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday (13/1/2022).
Jokowi’s aim in visiting the 4.3 kilometer race track is to examine the readiness of the Mandalika Circuit to hold a pre-season test and the 2022 Indonesian MotoGP race.
Naturally, the circuit whose full name is Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit will hold a MotoGP pre-season test from February 11-13.
Before holding the actual race, namely MotoGP Indonesia 2022, from March 18 to 20.
In order to accommodate the MotoGP “circus”, the Indonesian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is currently carrying out various upgrades and upgrades to meet the homologation requirements.
“Our goal at the moment is to prepare for the MotoGP Indonesia 2022 pre-season test and race next February and March,” said Abdulbar M Mansoer as CEO of IDTC in an official broadcast received by GridOto.com , Friday (1/14/2022).
“With President Jokowi’s visit yesterday, we are more enthusiastic to prepare everything as well as possible,” he added.
Some improvements are currently being carried out by ITDC at the Mandalika circuit, one of which is to increase the seating capacity to over 50,000.
This figure is higher than when WorldSBK Indonesia 2021 was held, and is done in anticipation that public interest in MotoGP will be even higher.
