Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China

President Alberto Fernandez will hold a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Poutine, next February 3 in the city of Moscow.

This was indicated by high-ranking sources at Casa Rosada, who clarified that it is “a bilateral meeting that I was waiting and will be around vaccine collaboration.

In addition, they clarified that Fernndez and Putin will talk about issues related to investments and collaboration in science and topics of common interest.

The presidents of Argentina and Russia supported many contacts since the start of the All Front government in 2019, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. However, it was always about encounters virtual or conversation Phone. February will be first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

the last contact of Fernndez and Putin was last november. They spoke by telephone for 30 minutes and, according to the Foreign Office, underlined “the cooperation between the two nations in the face of the challenge of the pandemic”.

The presidents had planned to meet at the G20 meeting last October in Rome, but the bilateral meeting could not take place due to scheduling problems.

After meeting Putin on February 3 in Moscow, Alberto Fernndez will travel to China the next day, where he will participate in the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. On February 5, he plans to meet the Chinese President, Xi Jinping.

Over the past two years, Fernndez has also maintained Telephone conversations with his Chinese counterpart, with whom he discussed the pandemic and investments. In addition, the President also participated virtually in the international act organized by the Xi Jinping government by the 100 years of the Communist Party of this country.