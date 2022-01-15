Alberto Fernndez to meet Putin and Xi Jinping in February





President Alberto Fernández will hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as part of a visit to these countries on February 3-4. The two contacts respond to invitations made to the president shortly after his election and which later, due to the effect of the pandemic, could never be fulfilled. The meeting with Putin will be part of a 48-hour stopover in Russia, en route to Beijing, where the president will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics and, the next day, will meet Xi Jinping. The meetings were confirmed this Friday by spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti at Casa Rosada. “They will talk about collaboration on vaccines, investments, science and other topics of common interest”, commented on the meeting with the Russian president, surely the most surprising. Not because there hadn’t been previous contacts, but because it wasn’t planned at the moment. The two leaders had a telephone conversation last November, during which -precisely- they expressed a mutual interest in meeting in person once the epidemiological situation allowed. It had already happened twice that they had arranged to speak at international meetings in which they coincided and which later, for calendar reasons, could not materialize. In fact, Fernández’s first international trip was to Israel, in January 2020, for the commemoration of International Holocaust Day, where he was to meet Putin, who ended up only spending a few hours in Jerusalem. As an apology, the Russian president stopped twice to greet Fernandez during the ceremony at the Holocaust Museum. The second time was during the recent G20 summit in Rome, which the Russian president decided not to attend at the last minute. Finally, in three weeks, they will be able to hold the postponed meeting in the historic halls of the Kremlin. We are doing this project as a group. Support El Destape by clicking here. Let’s continue to write history. SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY The Silk Road From Moscow, Fernández will continue his trip to China, also responding to an old invitation. He will arrive on February 4 to watch the opening of the Olympics, a sporting event the United States is seeking to boycott. Fernández’s participation was certain, only the latest confirmation was missing due to health issues. The meeting with Xi Jinping will take place the following day, Saturday 5. On this occasion, the president is expected to sign Argentina’s accession to the so-called New Silk Road, a mega-infrastructure investment project promoted by Beijing on a global scale. world. “We have a long-standing commitment from the President to move forward. We are doing the necessary studies to adapt this agreement to the needs of the Argentine economy and the infrastructure that Argentina needs”Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero had commented during a meeting with diplomats shortly before the end of the year. Argentina maintains a comprehensive strategic association agreement with China, but its adherence to this ambitious proposal which offers Chinese investment and connectivity lines with its partners around the world has been delayed. Alberto Fernández will meet two of the most important world leaders during the same week. On the other hand, the two countries are in tension with the United States and the meetings will take place simultaneously with the definition of the negotiations with the IMF. But Fernández often repeats that he does not believe in automatic alignments as a foreign policy strategy. “When I talk to Biden, I’m not against China. And when I talk to Xi Jinping, I’m not against the United States. And when I talk to Putin, I’m not against China, the Europe or the United States. It’s a huge simplification. When I travel to China, I will do so knowing that China is much tougher on us at the IMF than the United States itself.”, Fernández replied a few days ago to Infobae.

