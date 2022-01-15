Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch





Fox News contributor Lara Trump joins Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla to talk about the possibility of Hillary Clinton making another run for the White House in 2024.

President Biden faced multiple crises in his first year in office, including soaring inflation, spikes in crime in many major US cities, and the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, there is growing speculation that the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate may be trying to step back into the political spotlight. Lara says the Biden administration’s failures open the door for Hillary to make a comeback.

“This Democratic Party is just trash. There is nothing worse than this crew running the country right now. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris haven’t even been in office for a full year, not a full year. It is a fact that after if you are president for a first term, you will run for a second term. Your vice president will likely be your running mate. We cannot even consider these two, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, viable candidates for the Democratic Party, because they have failed on every possible level for the American people. They did such a bad job that even their party is like, yeah, we’re really not going to talk about that anymore. So you have Hillary Clinton waiting backstage, salivating. They just pulled her out of the mothballs and swept her up. She is ready to go. It all started with this video we all saw of her crying as she read the speech she was supposed to give if she won the election. I think the American people would like to see a Trump against Clinton once again. Only one for the books. Let’s do it again.”

Lara also points to the differences between how the media covers Biden versus how they portray former President Trump and his administration.

Later, the host of “Kennedy” on Fox Business Kennedy stops by to discuss the president’s disastrous week. Listen to the podcast to hear what else Lara and Kennedy had to say!

