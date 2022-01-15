A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results





WASHINGTON If it’s Friday… President Biden talks infrastructure as his push for voting rights looks nearly dead. … Biden also plans executive action on police reform. … Super PAC attacks Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. … And AUJOURD’HUI celebrates 70 years on the air.

But first: Former President Donald Trump is bringing the 2022 roadshow to Arizona this Saturday for his first rally of the midterm election year.

And the event will include Arizona Republicans like Kari Lake (gubernatorial candidate) and Mark Finchem (secretary of state candidate) who trumpeted Trump’s attacks in the 2020 presidential election and got the approval of past presidents.

In fact, one of the ways Trump wielded power after Jan. 6 and left office is through his endorsements of 93 of them in total, according to NBC News. general elections. He has endorsed many high-profile incumbents and challengers, but is also trying to spur on some political novices with his political might.

Among these 93 endorsements:

73 are male, 20 are female35 are US House candidates15 are US Senate candidates12 are gubernatorial candidates15 are challenging GOP incumbents59 have questioned the 2020 election results, including voting against Electoral College certification to Congress.

In addition to questioning the outcome of the 2020 election, 10 candidates who received Trump’s endorsement attended his rally in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Trump’s win/loss record in these races will be a good measure to gauge his ultimate political strength, especially in the GOP primaries. The first on this primary calendar is March 1 in Texas, where Trump has endorsed 21 candidates the most of any state, from governor to county judge.

And there could be more endorsements to come. Trump has yet to take sides in open GOP Senate primaries in Arizona, Missouri and Ohio, and in gubernatorial primaries in a handful of competitive races. So stay tuned.

Data download: Day number is 5

That’s the number of states where Trump has endorsed at least five candidates Texas (21 candidates), Michigan (13), Florida (9), Georgia (5) and Arizona (5).

The former president has a favorite slate for nearly every office in the Lone Star state: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and lands commissioner, plus a big slate of congressional endorsements and some running errands. decrease.

Ten of Trump’s Michigan endorsements are at the state legislative level, as he said the state needs a new legislature that won’t refuse to conduct a forensic audit.

Mentions of Trump in his adopted state of Florida are largely to incumbent members of Congress. And his moves to Georgia and Arizona come in two states he’s focused on significantly following his 2020 loss.

Other numbers you need to know today

148,731: The seven-day average of Covid hospitalizations in the United States, according to an analysis by NBC News, which is a new record.

808,518: The seven-day average of new daily Covid cases in the US, according to NBC News analysis.

1,890: The seven-day average of daily Covid deaths in the US, according to NBC News analysis.

3: The number of missile tests North Korea has conducted this month, including firing two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday morning.

$1.85 billion: This is the amount Navient has agreed to pay to settle the charges of predatory lending and deceptive practices.

123.3 degrees: high temperature recorded (in degrees Fahrenheit) in Onslow, Australia, which corresponds to the highest temperature ever recorded in the southern hemisphere.

Tweet of the dayThe White House goes 1 for 2 in the Supreme Court

But while Biden definitely had a bad day on Thursday, the news from the Supreme Court wasn’t all bad, despite the headlines.

The White House went 1 for 2, basically.

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration’s rule requiring big companies to ensure workers are vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and get tested weekly, writes NBC Pete Williams.

But the court said a separate mandate requiring the vaccination of around 20 million healthcare workers could be enforced.

Mid-term review

Five Democratic groups (Black Voters Matter Fund, Collective PAC, End Citizens United/Let America Vote, Latino Victory Fund and the League of Conservation Voters) announced Thursday they would only endorse senators who take all necessary steps to pass the Democratic suffrage bills. .

Now that Senator John Thune is up for re-election, Trump allies are targeting the South Dakota Republican. NBCs Marc Caputo reports that Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio conducted an investigation for an outside group that tested Thune against Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Dusty Johnson (both said they won’t run for Senate) .

The Senate Majority PAC is going after GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.

Super PAC Honor Pennsylvania is up with its first-place finish attacking Mehmet Oz in the GOP Senate primary, losing $911,000 on ads criticizing the TV doctor, according to AdImpact.

GOP Senate candidate David McCormick told NBC10 Philadelphia that he now lives full-time in Pennsylvania. People talk, how would you know what’s going on in Pennsylvania and what it’s like to be in cities with working class families? I grew up in them, he says.

McCormick also dodged several questions about the 2020 election. There were numerous irregularities. I also said that President Bidens was the president. We have to move on, McCormick said.

McCormick also won the endorsement of Army veteran Sean Parnell, who had Trump’s backing in the Senate race before ending his campaign after losing a custody battle. Parnell’s ex-wife accused Parnell of verbal and physical abuse, which Parnell denied.

ICYMI: What else is going on in the world?

Ukraine is battling a major cyberattack amid tensions with Russia.

The Republican National Committee is threatening to withdraw from future presidential debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The leader of the Oath Keepers, an extremist group, is among 11 people charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Houses Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants that have so far provided an inadequate response to requests for information.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told MSNBC Rachel Maddow on Thursday that she was seeking to indict Republicans who proposed an alternative 2020 voter list and referred the investigation to federal prosecutors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/majority-trump-s-2022-endorsements-have-questioned-2020-election-results-n1287466 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos