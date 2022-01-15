Turkey to mass-produce jet trainer





Turkey will mass-produce its indigenous light attack and fighter trainer jets, Hrjet, Ankara’s Defense Industry Executive Committee, revealed this week. The announcement came after the body held a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday. Turkey plans to export the Hrjet, which is a jet engine modification of the propeller-driven TAI Hurkus, following the success of Ankara’s armed drone sales abroad. The new aircraft, scheduled to fly in 2023, was designed to train Turkish pilots to fly fifth-generation fighter jets such as the F-35. The expulsion of Turkey by the United States from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, however, led the Erdogan government to plan the production of its own fifth generation fighter. Erdogan promised last week that the defense industry would unveil a fifth-generation indigenous Turkish fighter by next year. The TF-X concept aircraft closely resembles the F-35 in appearance. Erdogan said the plane will take off for the first time in 2025 and enter service with the Turkish Air Force by 2029. Erdogan pushed the turkeys more and more defense industry independence from foreign suppliers since Ankara was kicked out of the F-35 program in 2019 over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system. Also in 2019, Germanys Rheinmetall canceled plans to jointly produce Turkey’s Altay tank. Erdogan underlined Turkey’s desire for a self-sustaining defense industry on Friday at a ceremony marking the launch of the country’s first intelligence-gathering navy vessel, the TCG Ufuk. We no longer seek to directly acquire systems abroad, Erdogan said. Turkey’s president boasted in October of plans to expand defense cooperation with Russia to build ships, submarines, aircraft engines and rocket launch platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/01/turkey-begin-mass-producing-fighter-jet-training-plane The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos