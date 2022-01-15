Imran Khan XI wraps up Red Force trial victory





IMRAN Khan XI picked up a comprehensive victory of 280 points over Khary Pierre XI in a four-day Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Test match at Gilbert Park in Couva on Friday.

Picking up on day three on 105 runs for four wickets in the second leg, the Khan XI were dismissed for 197.

Kirstan Kallicharan hit 48 for the Khan XI but off-spinner Jason Mohammed snatched 4/16 for the Pierre XI.

Left arm spinner Pierre was also among the wickets taking 2/35.

Chasing an unlikely 362 for the win, Pierre XI was swept away for 81. The wickets were split between the bowlers, but leg spinner Khan finished top bowler with 2/13.

Yannic Cariah got stuck on 25 steps out.

Red Force is gearing up for the four-day West Indies Regional Cricket Tournament due to take place in early February.

SUMMARY NOTES

KHAN XI 301 – Keagan Simmons 68, Imran Khan 66; Kerwyn Sirju 3/45, Uthman Muhammad 2/17 and 197 – Kirstan Kallicharan 48, Leonardo Julien 31, I Khan 31; Jason Mohammed 4/16, Khary Pierre 2/35 vs PIERRE XI 137 – Daniel Williams 38, Bryan Charles 6/45 and 81 – Yannic Cariah 25 not released; I Khan 2/13. Khan XI won by 280 points.

