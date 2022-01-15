The fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump





The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump’s resolution to honor Capitol workers on January 6 would have been rejected by Hawley, according to the Senator Trump to rally supporters in Texas MORE after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction.

When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party senators, joined Democrats on impeaching Trump, they said the former president was responsible for inciting the crowd of his supporters and was no longer fit to hold public office.

But a year later, these Republicans find themselves ostracized and even threatened with death for being out of step with a party that continues to embrace Trump.

Three of the 10 have decided not to run again this year. The rest all face primary challengers allied to Trump who accuse them of disloyalty to the most influential figure in the GOP.

And Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump Joe Biden’s disastrous House 48-Hour Committee on Jan. 6 fends off legal challenge to its PLUS structure (Wyo.) , who served as the third Republican in the House of Representatives, was unceremoniously ousted from her leadership post last year for repeatedly pushing back against Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Unlike the House, only one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial faces voters later this year: Senator Lisa MurkowskiLisa Ann MurkowskiThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump’s Republican representative who voted to impeach Trump is running for re-election Biden’s FDA nominee goes through key Senate MORE (Alaska) committee. She, too, will face a primary challenger backed by Trump.

Here’s a look at what’s happened to the 10 House Republicans since their impeachment votes.

Cheney

Cheney went from being one of the highest ranks of House Republicans plotting a strategy against Democrats to accepting an invitation from Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy Pelosi The campaign arm misses at 0M in 2021 MORE (D-California ) to serve on the select committee investigating the January 6 uprising. Since her ousting as chair of the House GOP conference, Cheney has been quick to criticize her former leadership colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. deflects Jan. 6 questions MORE (R-California), for reversing his original position that Trump bore some responsibility for the attack to kiss him again. Trump has endorsed trial attorney Harriet Hageman to challenge Cheney in the GOP primary this summer. Cheney’s response: “Bring it on.”

Rep. Anthony GonzalezAnthony GonzalezThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach TrumpThe Republican Rep who voted to impeach Trump running for re-election On the trail: Retirements offer window into House Democratic mood MORE (Ohio)

Gonzalez cited the “toxic dynamic” within the Republican Party in a September statement announcing his decision not to run for office. He reportedly faced a Trump-backed primary challenger, former White House aide Max Miller. “While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, in particular many toxic dynamics within our own party, is an important factor. in my decision,” Gonzalez said. 1 down, 9 to go, Trump said in a statement after Gonzalez’s announcement.

Rep. Jaime Herrera BeutlerJaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump Pelosi: McCarthy has ‘an obligation’ to help the Jan. 6 investigation West Virginia lawmaker slams GOP colleague for his support for infrastructure law PLUS (Wash.)

The Washington State Republican Party’s State Committee has passed a resolution condemning Trump’s impeachment and expressing disappointment in Herrera Beutler and Rep. Dan NewhouseDaniel (Dan) Milton NewhouseThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump Overnight Energy & Environment Biden officials announce clean energy plans Washington redistricting Panel reaches late deal on new lines MORE, another state Republican who voted to impeach former president . Herrera Beutler is the lead Republican on the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees funding for the legislative branch and has appeared on numerous Capitol security hearings since the insurgency. She faces several primary GOP challengers, including a Trump-endorsed one, Army Special Forces veteran Joe Kent.

Rep. John KatkoJohn Michael KatkoThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, will not seek reelection The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden will play the right to voting in Atlanta PLUS (NY)

In addition to voting to impeach Trump, Katko has crossed party lines several times since the Jan. 6 riot in defiance of Trump’s position. Katko, the Republican lead on the House Homeland Security Committee, backed legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the insurgency, which was blocked by Senate Republicans. He was also among 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill last fall. Katko finally announced on Friday that he would not seek re-election “so that I can enjoy my family and my life in a more complete and present way.” In his retirement announcement, Katko added, “My conscience, my principles, and my commitment to doing the right thing have guided every decision I’ve made as a member of Congress.”

Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump The Republican Rep. who voted to impeach Trump is running for re-election House committee on January 6 rejects legal challenge to its MORE structure ( Ill.)

Kinzinger is currently the only other Republican to sit alongside Cheney on the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6. He became the second Republican to vote for impeachment to choose not to seek re-election when he announced his decision in October. In his retirement announcement, Kinzinger recalled hearing supporters in his first race in 2010 knock down a Democratic incumbent for “being my own man and never ‘doing what they tell you to do’.” I stand tall and proud knowing that I did just that,” Kinzinger said.

Rep. Peter MeijerPeter MeijerThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump Sunday shows – Officials prepare for Jan. 6 anniversary GOP rep says Republicans have ‘no other choice’ than supporting Trump MORE (Mich.)

Meijer was the only Republican to vote to impeach Trump who was only in his first term in Congress. He has since been censured by county-level GOP groups in his district, and several Republicans are vying to unseat him in the GOP primary. In November, Trump backed former housing and urban development official John Gibbs to challenge Meijer. Meijer said in an interview with The Atlantic that he hoped after Jan. 6 that Republicans would “do the necessary soul-searching and rebuilding.” But months later, he realized, “It’s like, ‘Okay, this is going to be a longer, deeper project than I thought.'”

New house

Several Washington Republicans are vying to challenge Newhouse in the GOP primary in August, though Trump has yet to endorse any particular candidate. Shortly after the impeachment vote, Republican county leaders in the Newhouse District called on him to step down. Newhouse pushed back on the pleas, saying he is “always a conservative Republican who upholds the principles of our Constitution and Central Washington priorities above all else.”

Rep. Tom RiceHugh (Tom) Thompson RiceThe fate of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach GOP Trump Rice says he regrets Jan. 6 vote against Biden’s electionWest Virginia lawmaker slams colleague from the GOP for his support for the PLUS Infrastructure Act (SC)

The South Carolina Republican Party voted last year to censure Rice for her impeachment vote. Since then, a crowded field of Republicans has emerged to challenge him in the GOP primary in June. While Rice voted to impeach Trump, he voted against certification of the 2020 election results. Rice told Politico in December that he now regrets his decision to vote against certification. In the wee hours of that shameful night, waiting for our great country’s Capitol to be secured, I knew I had to vote to certify. But because I had publicly announced my intention to oppose, I did not want to go back on my word. So yes, I regret my objection vote,” Rice said.

Rep. Fred UptonFrederick (Fred) Stephen UptonThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the Republican from Trump House, Democrat says political environment on Capitol Hill is ‘toxic’ Sunday show preview: Omicron pops up , and Harris sits down for a lengthy interview MORE (Mich.)

Upton, who has served in the House since 1987, has come under fire from his party for repeatedly crossing party lines in recent months. In addition to voting to impeach Trump, Upton also voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill and to withdraw Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s efforts to downplay the danger of increased rioting on Capitol Hill. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will meet with Trump “soon” in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) Committees for his past statements embracing conspiracy theories and promoting the idea of ​​violence against Democrats. Trump endorsed Michigan State Rep. Steve Carra in September to challenge Upton. “He doesn’t deserve to keep his seat,” Trump said of Upton.

Rep. David ValadaoDavid Goncalves ValadaoThe fate of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump The Republican Rep who voted to impeach Trump running for re-election Each state’s population center, viewed MORE (California)

Valadao represents what has been one of the most competitive housing neighborhoods in the country in recent years. His support for Trump’s impeachment marked one of his first votes when he returned to the House in January 2021 after unseating the Democrat who defeated him in 2018. Valadao faces at least one main challenger from the GOP, Army veteran Chris Mathys. But Valadao has a powerful ally in McCarthy, who told a local NBC News affiliate that he “strongly supports[s]despite his impeachment vote. Valadao affirmed Wednesday that he would seek re-election, saying that “I will continue to be an independent member of Congress who will stand up to the divisive partisanship in Washington D.C.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/house/589826-the-fates-of-the-10-house-republicans-who-voted-to-impeach-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos