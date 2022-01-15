Prime Minister Modi backs Surya Namaskar initiative; adds a call to follow COVID protocols





After more than a crorepeople played Surya Namaskar around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the move on Friday, stressing the importance of fitness and strong immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In progress. He also urged everyone to follow all COVID protocols and get vaccinated. Sharing a video from the Sports Association of India (SAI), PM Modi tweeted: The ongoing global pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of staying fit and boosting immunity. It is a great effort to do so. At the same time, I again ask you all to follow all protocols related to COVID-19, wear masks and get vaccinated if you are eligible. https://t.co/IOQtMwJT3c Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022 On Friday, the Ministry of AYUSH observed “Surya Namaskar for Vitality” in which more than a million people from all over the world, including India, performed the “yoga asanas” to protect themselves during the pandemic. of COVID-19. The program was launched virtually by Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for AYUSH Munjapara Mahendrabhai as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Personalities like Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many more have joined the program. Surya Namaskar is a series of eight asanas performed in a 12-step sequence that keeps the mind and body in harmony. J&Kleaders and AIMPLB oppose the Surya Namaskar program It is worth mentioning here that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jammu and Kashmir leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah opposed the central government’s Surya Namaskar program. The AIMPLB opposed the move, saying “Surya Namaskar” is a form of Surya puja (sun worship) and Islam does not allow it. Defying all logic, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, secretary general of the AIMPLB, said in a statement that India is a secular nation and the customs of the majority community cannot be “imposed” on all religions. Echoing Rahamani Mufti and Omar Abdullah expressed their dissatisfaction with the Surya Namaskar program alleging a ‘community mindset’. Taking to Twitter, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti claimed that Surya Namaskar was ‘laden with religious connotations’ and alleged that by issuing orders for students and staff to execute him, the government was showing its “community mindset”. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah claimed that “Muslim students” were forced to participate in Makar Sankranti and yoga programs. “Would the BJP be happy if a similar order was issued ordering non-Muslim students to celebrate Eid? He asked. COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 155.92 crores in India Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday that India’s vaccination coverage against COVID-19 has crossed 155.92 crores with over 49 lakh vaccine doses administered. the country, and 36, 49, 61, 308 second doses have been administered in the same age group since the start of phase 3 of the vaccination campaign. India’s vaccination coverage against COVID-19 topped 155.92 crore (1,55,92,20,012) on Friday and over 49 lakh (49,33,612) vaccine doses were administered till 7pm on Friday . The ministry also said that a total of 90,37,77,508 first doses and 65,16,91,749 second doses were administered. (With contributions from the agency)

