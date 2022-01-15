Biden narrowly beats Trump in last hypothetical match poll of 2024, despite low approval





Although President Joe Biden’s approval rating remains low, a new poll suggests he would narrowly beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical game if the 2024 election were held now.

While Biden has repeatedly said he plans to seek re-election, Trump has not officially confirmed whether he will run in the next presidential election. However, the former president has repeatedly teased the possibility, and the most recent polls have suggested he would be well-positioned to potentially defeat Biden in a rematch.

However, the latest polling data from London-based Redfield & Wilton Strategies shows Trump lagging slightly behind the current president.

“In the 2024 presidential election, Joe Biden is back leading Donald Trump in our last hypothetical voting intention, after our previous three polls found Trump in the lead,” the consultancy said. strategy in editing published survey data. Thusday.

Survey results showed that 43% of eligible voters would vote for Biden. Only 41% said they would vote for Trump, putting the former president behind the current president by 2 points. Eleven percent of eligible voters said they didn’t know how they would vote.

A new poll shows President Joe Biden beating Donald Trump in a hypothetical game if the election were held today. Above, Trump and Biden during the final presidential debate on October 22, 2020. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The same poll found that Biden’s approval rating remains underwater. Some 44% of eligible voters said they disapproved of the president, while only 39% said they approved of his job performance. FiveThirtyEight’s recent polling average shows about 42.4% of Americans approve of Biden and 51.4% disapprove.

The survey had a sample of 1,500 respondents and was conducted from January 8-9.

Biden’s overall approval rating has dropped by double digits in his first year in office. The FiveThirtyEight average showed Biden was around 53% approved when he took office in January 2021. A year later, that’s down just over 10 points.

Although the latest data from Redfield & Wilton Strategies shows Biden ahead of Trump, a poll released this week by the conservative Rasmussen Reports had Trump several points ahead. That survey found that 46% of likely voters would support Trump and only 40% would support Biden if the election were held today.

Rasmussen’s polling data was released on Tuesday. The survey was conducted on January 5 and had 1,016 respondents.

Biden first said in March 2021 that he intended to run for re-election, despite some concerns expressed about his age. The president, 79, is already the oldest in US history and would be 82 shortly after the 2024 election.

Even though his approval rating has dropped significantly — and while some have speculated about other Democratic candidates — Biden has insisted he plans to run again. In December, he said a decision by Trump to make another White House offer would make it even more likely that he would stick to his plan.

“Why wouldn’t I run against Donald Trump if he was the candidate? That would increase the odds of running,” Biden said in an interview with ABC News.

