



ISLAMABAD:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday hailed the country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-2026, saying it will help ensure national security from Pakistan.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the public version of the policy. “Inclusive development was inevitable for national security,” the prime minister said at the NSP’s launch ceremony in Islamabad.

Federal ministers, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, all service chiefs, diplomats, senior civilian and military officers attended the launch ceremony.

“Inclusive growth means not only uplifting the poor but also neglected areas… [In such a case] every common man becomes part of protecting the state. The greatest security is when people support the state for its protection,” Prime Minister Imran added.

Read more: New security policy seeks ‘peace’ with India

“Any national security approach must prioritize national cohesion and the prosperity of the people while ensuring fundamental rights and social justice without discrimination.”

The Prime Minister added that promoting good governance based on delivery is necessary if the country is to realize the full potential of its citizens.

The prime minister, who signed the document earlier, praised the National Security Division for formulating consensus-based policy and defining national security in the “right way.”

General Qamar, in an informal conversation with journalists on this occasion, said that military security is only one aspect of national security, adding that the formulation of a comprehensive policy covering all aspects of national security is a “big step”.

The army chief said the document would help maintain Pakistan’s national security.

Earlier, The Express Tribune reported that peace with immediate neighbors and economic diplomacy will be the country’s central foreign policy theme in the new national security policy.

Also read: Prime Minister Imran launches first-ever national security policy

The original 100-page policy, which is believed to be kept secret, leaves the door open for trade and business relations with India without a final settlement of the long-running Kashmir dispute provided there is progress in talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, an official in a background briefing to reporters said on Tuesday.

“We are not looking for hostility with India for the next 100 years. The new policy aims for peace with immediate neighbours,” the official said, adding that if there is dialogue and progress, there is would have a chance to normalize trade and commercial relations with India as happened in the past.

Relations between Pakistan and India have been virtually at a standstill since August 2019, when India revoked the disputed territory’s special status. Pakistan, in reaction to the Indian decision, downgraded its diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India.

In February last year there were some hopes of a breakthrough when the two sides agreed to reinstate the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire agreement, but the process did not couldn’t go any further.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2338710/pakistans-first-ever-security-policy-a-step-in-right-direction-coas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

