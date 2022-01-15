Pakistan welcomes UN appeal for Afghan aid, says PM Imran Khan





Pakistan is committed to providing all possible support to avert a major humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday, even as he welcomed the United Nations appeal for aid to its neighbour. On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, urging the international community to fund the UN’s $5 billion humanitarian appeal, release the frozen assets of the country and to revive its banking system to avoid a major economic and social collapse. We welcome the UN’s call for aid to Afghanistan, Khan said while chairing the third meeting of the Supreme Committee on Afghanistan. During the meeting, the committee was briefed on the progress made in in-kind humanitarian assistance worth PKR 5 billion, comprising food items including 50,000 tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies. The committee was informed that Afghanistan is currently in the throes of a severe famine during the harsh winter. While expressing concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the committee pledged that Pakistan would not abandon the Afghans at this crucial time. Pakistan pledged to give full support to the Afghan people to avert the humanitarian crisis, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. He also renewed his appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide assistance at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and save precious lives in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Khan also ordered relevant authorities to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well as avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting skilled and trained manpower, especially in medical fields, IT, finance and accounting. He also ordered to expand cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help Afghanistan’s rehabilitation process. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Prime Minister’s Trade Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousuf and Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa among others.

