PM Modi will interact with over 150 startups via video conference on January 15





Summary The objective of this interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to the needs of nations through innovation Participating startups were divided into six groups. Each group will make a presentation in front of the Prime Minister during the interaction Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 150 startups from various sectors on January 15 via video conference with the aim of understanding how startups can contribute to national needs through innovation. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), startups from various sectors such as enterprise systems, space, security, fintech, environment, agriculture and health will participate in this interaction. Startup companies representing Industry 4.0, a term used for the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, including cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and cognitive computing, will also participate in the interaction. Participating startups have been divided into six working groups that are growing from the roots, pushing DNA, local to global, future tech, building champions in manufacturing and sustainability. Each group will make a presentation in front of Modi on the assigned topic during the interaction. Presentations and interaction will help understand the current status of startups in the country and inform their future. As part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem, is organized by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Union industry from January 10 to January 16, 2022. The event marks the sixth anniversary of Startup India, a flagship initiative launched by the Center in January 2016 under the DPIIT aimed at creating a robust ecosystem conducive to the growth of start-up companies and driving sustainable economic growth. The initiative also aimed to generate large-scale employment opportunities. Through Startup India, the government aims to empower startups to grow through innovation and design. “The Prime Minister strongly believes in the potential of startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. This was reflected in the launch of the flagship Startup India initiative in 2016. conducive to stimulating the growth and development of startups, says the PMO statement. Last updated on January 14, 2022

