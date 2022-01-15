Iran’s Supreme Leader posts animated video of Donald Trump being droned





Screenshot: Lucas Ropek/khamenei.ir

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei recently posted an animated video on his website showing former President Donald Trump being nailed by a drone strike.

Featuring Call of Duty-style graphics, the video shows a distraught Trump hanging out at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, while an Iranian drone operator locks onto the former president’s location to guide what we can only assume is a heat-seeking missile over its head.

The video, which appears to have been generated through some sort of Iranian state-backed contest, has been widely shared on social media. You can check it below:

The fictional execution in the video refers to a real execution: the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the beloved general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and commander of its elite Al-Quds force, who was assassinated by the Trump administration in January 2019. 2020 via a targeted drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.

Khameneis’ video was released just over a week after the anniversary of Soleimanis’ death, and in it the drone operator can be seen receiving instructions to ensure that those who killed the general are paying the price for what they have done.

Soleimani’s killing caused an outpouring of grief in Iran and was also widely criticized in the international community as a wasteful and potentially illegal operation. The Trump administration has defended its decision to kill Soleimani, saying the general was planning imminent and sinister attacks on US personnel at the time of his death.

Since then, Khamenei has made numerous thinly veiled threats against Trump and those who ordered the assassination of the generals. About a year ago, the Supreme Leader tweeted an image that similarly showed Trump on his golf course with the shadow of what looks like a drone looming over his head.

Interesting for Trump? Uh, probably not. Still, it’s never fun to have someone bother to animate depictions of your demise.

On Thursday, Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the video at a press conference and said the video was offensive, but could not comment on whether the American community of intelligence was examining the matter or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/irans-supreme-leader-puts-out-animated-video-of-donald-1848363017 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

