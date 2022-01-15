Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher poke fun at Boris Johnson with Downing Street party jokes





The Sky Sports pundit duo were quick to poke fun at the Prime Minister over the recent controversy surrounding alleged Downing Street parties during lockdown Video loading Video unavailable The video will start automatically soon 8 to cancel play now Neville launches scathing attack on PM at lockdown party

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have teamed up to poke fun at Boris Johnson and his cabinet over the situation surrounding a number of parties allegedly held under the Prime Minister’s watch at 10 Downing Street. The former Manchester United and Liverpool stars are rarely afraid to crack jokes at each other’s expense live, but it was Johnson who was the butt of the joke this time around. Both men were planning the much-anticipated Crystal Palace derby clash at Brighton & Hove Albion when they double-crossed to address the story that has dominated the front pages for the past few days. “It’s a special rivalry, but to be fair, we have those Friday night football games, we were at Brentford one last time, it was absolutely fantastic. HAVE YOUR SAY! Were Neville and Carragher’s remarks appropriate? Comments below













Picture: Getty Images)

“We always seem to throw a massive party.” Neville cut his sentence short, fully aware that he had just addressed the elephant in the room before Carragher quickly followed suit. “Let’s be honest tonight although it’s not a party it’s work,” added the ex-Liverpool star. “If you talk to Graham Potter, Patrick Vieira, those 22 players on the pitch – they must know the difference between work and a party and if they mess up and think they’re in party mode, they’re going to be big , big problem.” The comments stem from Prime Minister Johnson’s controversial apology for the event which took place in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020. “I want to apologise. I know millions of people across the country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the past 18 months,” Johnson explained to Prime Minister’s Questions earlier this week. “The 10 is a large department with a garden extending from the office which was constantly used due to the role of fresh air in stopping the virus. “When I went to this garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I implicitly believed it was a a work event.













Picture: UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)

“In hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found another way to thank them.” Neville has particularly expressed his dislike of Johnson in recent weeks via his Twitter profile. In response to Sajid Javid addressing Johnson’s apology, Neville replied: “People are still working from home and kids are wearing masks and you weren’t scared much in Lockdown 1 but terrified us all. “You took the p*** for 2 years.” Read more Read more

