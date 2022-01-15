Xi to deliver speech at World Economic Forum





President Xi Jinping will address the World Economic Forum’s virtual event in Beijing via video link on Monday amid global anticipation of China’s contribution to global economic recovery. Xi was invited by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum. This will be the third time he will address the forum as head of state. In a special address at the event via video link in January 2021, Xi championed multilateralism in addressing issues facing the world after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also attended the 2017 Davos event in Switzerland, where he delivered a keynote speech promoting economic globalization and warning against protectionism. Xi’s speech at this year’s Davos event will be critically important amid the pandemic still raging, global economic recovery uncertainties growing, the development gap between South and North continues to deepen and economic globalization has suffered setbacks, the foreign ministry said. spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference on Friday. Wang said that since the pandemic began, China has been actively expanding international anti-virus cooperation, promoting global economic recovery, contributing to improving global governance and working with other countries to make facing their common challenges. The nation will continue to stand firm in upholding genuine multilateralism, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with various countries to overcome difficulties in difficult times and bring Chinese wisdom and solutions to the world’s post-pandemic development, he said. -he adds. The Davos Agenda 2022 virtual event, which runs Monday through Friday, will feature Heads of State and Government, CEOs and other leaders discussing the critical challenges facing the world today and showcasing their ideas on how to tackle them, according to the WEF website. This year’s event will focus on critical collective challenges in several key areas, including climate action, pandemic recovery, economic and social resilience, and global cooperation for shared prosperity, according to the website.

