Jokowi driving style in the Lombok bypass, local pride!





Lombok – President Joko Widodo again invites the public to be proud to dress in products made by the nation’s children. This time through his style while testing the BIL-Mandalika Bypass Road in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. Jokowi toured the area driving the Kawasaki W175 version Custom made. Accompany the moment horse riding In addition, he relies on clothing and accessories from local brands. “During President @jokowi’s working visit to Mandalika Special Economic Zone, West Nusa Tenggara Province on Thursday (1/13/2021), the President tested the BIL-Mandalika Bypass using the outfit products made in the country,” wrote Instagram @sekretariat.kabinet on Friday (01/14/2022). The download is accompanied by a photo outfit for the day (OOTD) Jokowi during the 17.36 km long route test. Do not miss the product name and brand information. Jokowi known for wearing an RSV Helmet brand from Bandung. On its official website, RSV mentions the sale of helmets full face and half face SNI & DOT and ECE certified. In addition to helmets, RSV also sells RSV apparel or jerseys, jackets and helmet accessories. [Gambas:Instagram] When it comes to jackets, Jokowi relies on Bandung’s Rabbit and Wheels. Rabbit and Wheels owner Muhammad Zul Irvan revealed that the G20-themed jacket was specially designed for Jokowi. On the back of the jacket there is the G20 Indonesia logo with the slogan “Indonesia Leads”. As for the price of this jacket, said Muhammad Zul Irvan, it reached 1.5 million rupees. Then there are pants made by Continmoto, a Cimahi-based brand, as bottoms. Meanwhile, the gloves came from Bellissimo in South Tangerang. for shoes, Jokowi again dropped the option on NAH Project sneakers. “In fact, Indonesian products are no worse than foreign products. It’s just that we are too proud to use them,” comments a user. (Photo: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) (Photo: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Watch videos »Iriana Jokowi to Indonesian women: don’t stop fighting!“

